3 players who are likely to leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have not been at their best in recent years and after losing to Real Madrid in the latest edition of El Clasico, they may be on course to miss out on the La Liga title for the first time since 2017.

This could signal a summer overhaul and might result in the departure of many first-team stars to make space for new arrivals. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic have already been linked with a move away from the former La Liga champions. Coutinho, in particular, is likely to depart Barcelona in the summer in favour of a permanent move to Bayern Munich where he has shown glimpses of his best form this season.

With that being said, here are three players who could leave Barcelona this summer.

#1 Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic

With four assists and no goals in 30 appearances this season, it's clear that Ivan Rakitic is way past his prime. This may force Barcelona into selling the Croatian as they look to find the perfect blend of youth and experience.

The 31-year-old has previously been linked to both Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, who would be getting a cut-price deal for his services as Barcelona look to quickly raise funds in preparation for a potentially busy summer transfer window.

The former Sevilla man could even become part of a swap deal with Neymar or even Lauturo Martinez, who is a long-term target of the Catalans. With Messi seemingly desperate to have the former back, the Blaugrana will likely do anything to form a formidable deal for the Brazilian, including a swap deal.

Either way, Rakitic's departure is looking increasingly likely as the season drags on and Barcelona will be looking forward to cash in on the ageing midfielder this summer.

#2 Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho

Since securing a dream move to Barcelona in 2018, Philippe Coutinho's time at the Catalan outfit has been nothing but a nightmare as he failed to prove himself in the team, resulting in limited game-time and a loan move to Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian has since shown glimpses of his best form in a squad made for attacking superiority. The Bavarians recently hit 3 goals past Chelsea and 6 against Hoffenheim, thereby highlighting an attacking force that Coutinho looks set to join on a permanent basis in the summer.

However, the former Liverpool midfielder won't come cheap as Barcelona look to raise funds ahead of a move for Neymar in the summer. In fact, Coutinho could cost Bayern Munich over £100 million in the summer with the Blaugrana also looking to earn back the money they spent on the midfielder in 2018.

This could tempt Bayern Munich away from a deal which would make Coutinho their record signing. In that case, the Brazilian might consider a move back to the Premier League, where he was once a hero at Liverpool.

#1 Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal

Like Rakitic, Arturo Vidal is edging closer to the end of what has been an illustrious career and this will likely result in the former Bayern Munich man moving on from Barcelona in the summer.

The 32-year-old is believed to be unhappy with the amount of game time he has received this season, leaving a move away as the best option for both parties this summer. The Chile international has been linked with a move to Inter Milan where Antonio Conte is building a team fit for the Serie A title.

However, after enduring such a successful time at Juventus in previous years, Vidal might favour a non-Italian team and potentially consider England and the Premier League.

