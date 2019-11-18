3 players who could dominate the January transfer rumours

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Nov 2019, 21:28 IST SHARE

FC Internazionale v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The football season is well underway and we are nearly approaching the January transfer window, where clubs will look to further strengthen their squad in order to make a final push towards glory. Although the January transfer window is relatively quiet as compared to the summer transfer window, some big transfers have taken place during the winter in recent seasons with Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Pulisic and Frenkie de Jong securing high-profile deals.

As we approach the transfer window, the rumours linking players to various clubs will start to flood the internet. Here, we look at 3 players who are likely to dominate the January transfer rumours.

#3 Erling Braut Haaland (RB Salzburg)

SSC Napoli v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Erling Braut Haaland is the most lethal striker in Europe at the moment. The teenager has been in sensational form this season, scoring an astonishing 39 goals in 24 games across all competitions for club and country. Haaland is the current top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League having scored 7 goals in 4 appearances in this year's competition. His terrific form has caught the eyes of some of Europe's elite, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus interested in signing the deadly marksman.

However, the Red Devils have shown the most interest in the player, and according to some sources, they will make a move for the Norwegian as soon as January. The links to Manchester United come as no surprise as Haaland shares a close relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who handed him his debut during his time at Molde. The transfer rumours have already started to surface and will intensify as we approach the January transfer window.

1 / 3 NEXT