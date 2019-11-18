×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 players who could dominate the January transfer rumours

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Nov 2019, 21:28 IST


FC Internazionale v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League
FC Internazionale v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The football season is well underway and we are nearly approaching the January transfer window, where clubs will look to further strengthen their squad in order to make a final push towards glory. Although the January transfer window is relatively quiet as compared to the summer transfer window, some big transfers have taken place during the winter in recent seasons with Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Pulisic and Frenkie de Jong securing high-profile deals.

As we approach the transfer window, the rumours linking players to various clubs will start to flood the internet. Here, we look at 3 players who are likely to dominate the January transfer rumours.

#3 Erling Braut Haaland (RB Salzburg)

SSC Napoli v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League
SSC Napoli v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Erling Braut Haaland is the most lethal striker in Europe at the moment. The teenager has been in sensational form this season, scoring an astonishing 39 goals in 24 games across all competitions for club and country. Haaland is the current top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League having scored 7 goals in 4 appearances in this year's competition. His terrific form has caught the eyes of some of Europe's elite, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus interested in signing the deadly marksman.

However, the Red Devils have shown the most interest in the player, and according to some sources, they will make a move for the Norwegian as soon as January. The links to Manchester United come as no surprise as Haaland shares a close relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who handed him his debut during his time at Molde. The transfer rumours have already started to surface and will intensify as we approach the January transfer window.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Christian Eriksen Jadon Sancho
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
20 Nov LAT AUS 01:15 AM Latvia vs Austria
20 Nov NOR ISR 01:15 AM North Macedonia vs Israel
20 Nov BEL CYP 01:15 AM Belgium vs Cyprus
20 Nov SAN RUS 01:15 AM San Marino vs Russia
20 Nov SCO KAZ 01:15 AM Scotland vs Kazakhstan
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow ARG URU 12:45 AM Argentina vs Uruguay
FA Cup 2019-20
20 Nov EXE CAM 01:15 AM Exeter City vs Cambridge United
20 Nov PET STE 01:15 AM Peterborough United vs Stevenage
20 Nov GIL SUN 01:15 AM Gillingham vs Sunderland
20 Nov EAS STO 01:15 AM Eastleigh vs Stourbridge
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us