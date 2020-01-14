3 players who could leave Chelsea in January | Premier League 2019-20

The January transfer window comes as an ideal opportunity for teams to address inconsistencies in their squad. Speaking of inconsistency, Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season where one week they seem destined to end with a top-4 finish while the very next week, they succumb to a poor result.

The Blues have won 4, lost 3, and drawn 1 of their last 8 Premier League games. Manager Frank Lampard has done a remarkable job so far given the inexperienced squad he inherited while taking over as the Chelsea manager.

Eden Hazard had left for Real Madrid and the 2016-17 Premier League Champions were banned from signing any player last summer. However, Lampard got a much-needed boost when FIFA shortened the length of Chelsea's transfer Ban and allowed the Blues to sign players in January.

Since then the West London side have been linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk, Thomas Lemar, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner. However, Lampard will first need to clear the deadwood from his squad if he wishes to make any major signing this month.

With that said, we look at the 3 players who could leave Chelsea before the end of January transfer window.

#3 Olivier Giroud (Linked with Inter Milan)

It is no longer a secret that Olivier Giroud’s future lies away from Stamford Bridge as the French striker is heavily linked with a January move to Inter Milan.

The latest report from Italy suggests that the Serie A side have agreed an 18-month contract with the striker and will pay £4.2 million plus bonuses to Chelsea for Giroud’s signing.

The former Arsenal man has made just 5 appearances this season, 4 of which has come as a substitute. The 33-year-old striker has lost Frank Lampard’s faith and is destined to quit Chelsea this month.

Antonio Conte is keen on adding the Chelsea striker to his squad so he has some backup option to Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez who have worked tirelessly so far this season.

Signing Giroud makes great sense for Inter Milan as it would give them an attacking option from the bench. Conte will be able to rotate his front men better and continue to push for the Serie A title this season.

