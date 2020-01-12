3 players who could leave Spurs in January | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are winless in all competitions since the new year and despite an initial uptick in their form under the former Chelsea boss, yet again they find themselves struggling for points.

They ended last season on a high, reaching their first-ever UEFA Champions League final, while also securing a spot in the European competition for the fourth time in a row thanks to their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League 2018-19 campaign.

But this term things haven't worked out Spurs, who parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino after five and a half seasons on November 20, 2019. Well, since their new manager Mourinho is into his first transfer window with Spurs, we can expect upheaval in their squad, with some players already reported to be offloaded before the window slams shut.

Here, we take a look at the three players who could leave Spurs in January.

3. Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

Kyle Walker-Peters a homegrown product of the Lilywhites who made his senior debut on 13 August 2017 but since has only managed a total of 12 appearances starting at right-back. He has not played a league game since August and his two appearances since have come in the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

He is a very capable right-back, possessing the energy required in the modern game, though some refining is required in terms of his reading of the game and tackling.

Limited game time at his club is hampering his development and to gain some first-team experience, it is almost certain that he will leave on a short term loan this month, most likely to another Premier League side.

As per reports, Crystal Palace are in talks with Tottenham over a loan move for the full-back, while Brighton and Southampton are also interested in securing his services.

2. Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Kenya international Victor Wanyama had a great start to his life at the White Hart Lane. He was a Premier League regular at Southampton and made a seamless transition from his old club to Spurs in the 2016-17 season, becoming a key part of their squad that campaign.

But since then, his career has been blighted by multiple injuries that have kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the last two years and as a result, he has only made 23 appearances since the 2017-18 season.

His vulnerability to injuries means that the North London club are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old. Wanyama's chances have been further restricted by the club-record signing of Tanguy Ndombele for £55m in the summer.

As per reports, the club are trying to offer him to other clubs as a bargaining chip to land their targets. They have offered him to AC Milan for striker Piatek, while he was also part of the offer to sign Moussa Dembele from French club Lyon this month.

The club had even agreed to a fee of around £13 million with Club Brugge for Wanyama in August last year, but he declined the move. But now his departure seems imminent.

1. Christian Eriksen

FC Internazionale v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

Christian Eriksen is one of the most talked-about players in this transfer window and if reports from Italy are to be believed he could potentially join former Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku and on-loan Alexis Sanchez at San Siro.

Though the 27-year-old star has made 18 appearances for the club this season, scoring two goals and assisting further two, fans want him gone from the club as he refused to discuss a new deal at the club and can leave for free in the summer. He was even booed off by a segment of fans in their recent outing against Liverpool.

Though it is understood that the terms for his move to the Italian giants are all but set, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta said that the negotiations for the player are yet to begin. He told DAZN,

“Eriksen is an interesting player whose contract expires in June but we haven’t begun negotiations with the club or his agents.”

Eriksen's days with Spurs are numbered and it is only a matter of time before he moves on, but the only thing that might prevent his transfer deal is the club's insistence on getting at least £17 million for their player rather than losing him for next to nothing in the summer.

