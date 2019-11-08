3 players who deserve as much blame as Granit Xhaka for Arsenal's poor performances

Granit Xhaka looks set to leave in January

From Arsenal captain to looking for a new club in January. It’s been a topsy turvy start to the campaign for Granit Xhaka. These past two weeks have seen his Arsenal career plummet on a downward spiral that sees no light at the end of the tunnel. The Swiss international’s show of disrespect to the Emirates crowd has left a sour taste in the mouth of all those involved.

The player feels he has been abused wrongly on social media and has undeservedly become the scapegoat for Arsenal’s poor performances this season. He is right to feel hard done by, as he may have made a few mistakes, but he is not the sole reason for Arsenal’s poor start to the season. A poor start that has seen the Gunners only win four league games out of 11, while shipping in 15 goals in the process.

Here are three players who deserve as much blame as Granit Xhaka for Arsenal’s poor performances this season.

#3 David Luiz

Were Arsenal better off sticking with Shkodran Mustafi?

David Luiz was brought in with the goal of finally solving Arsenal’s defensive frailties. His experience of the Premier League and know-how to win were meant to be the deciding factors in bringing him in on deadline day. Instead, all of the Brazilian's weaknesses have come to the forefront in his stint at Arsenal. His rashness in decision-making, poor positioning and lapses in concentration have all been showcased this season, contributing further to the detriment of Unai Emery’s side.

This season alone, Luiz has conceded two penalties, costing Arsenal valuable points in both games. David Luiz is as much to blame as Granit Xhaka because he has been a fundamental reason why Arsenal’s defence is conceding goals at a higher rate than last season. Arsenal fans will be praying that the former Blue is only bought as a stop-gap until the club can find a suitable partner for the incoming William Saliba.

