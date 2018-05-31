Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players who impressed on loan during the 2017/18 season

These top superstars were brilliant while serving on loan last term

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 10:49 IST
1.28K

FBL-GER-CUP-BAYERN MUNICH-FRANKFURT
James Rodriguez

The 2017/18 season was really an interesting one. Full of entertainment, magic and brilliant moments, the campaign served as an opportunity for many fantastic superstars to showcase their incredible talents to the world.

It also featured a lot of transfer activities, with many top players switching from one club to another for mouth-watering figures. These superstars also contributed in making the campaign a memorable one as they fought hard and produced excellent displays to satisfy the expectations before them.

While we had many players who worked hard to produce performances that matched up with their price tags, we also witnessed another category of superstars who impressed while just being on loan. In fact, the season produced some loanees that definitely stood out with their impressive displays.

Therefore, let's look at 3 top superstars who were incredible while serving on loan the last term:

#3 Michy Batshuayi

FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
Batshuayi had a brilliant start to life in the Bundesliga

Chelsea signed an amazing player when they successfully lured Michy Batshuayi from Marseille in the summer of 2016. However, the attacker could not satisfy the expectations at the Stamford Bridge, recording just 2 goals and 1 assist for The Blues in 12 Premier League appearances. Therefore, he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund during the winter transfer window.

It was in the Bundesliga that the striker finally reached his peak. Batshuayi had a wonderful start to his career in Germany, bagging an impressive 2 goals and 1 assist in his debut match. He continued with that incredible form, bagging a fantastic brace in his second game for the BVB. The former Chelsea man could only get better as time went on, quickly winning the hearts of the fans with his scintillating displays.

The Belgian finished the campaign with 9 goals and 1 assist in 14 appearances for his new club, helping the German outfit to finish fourth on the Bundesliga table.

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 FC Bayern Munich Football Paris Saint-Germain Football James Rodriguez Kylian Mbappe Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
