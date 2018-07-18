3 players who may play a key role at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri

The World Cup is over and now the focus shifts back to the regular football season and all the top European clubs. Though the start of the season is a month away, the clubs are in the news, courtesy the signings they are making during the World Cup as well as the rumours of players leaving or joining the club.

English club Chelsea is one such club which has been in the news as they have sacked Italian Antonio Conte as their manager and appointed another Italian Maurizio Sarri, the coach of Napoli, as their manager for the next season.

Under Sarri, Napoli came 2nd only behind Juventus in last season's Serie A, in spite of finishing with 90 points. Along with Sarri, Italian midfielder Jorginho completed a transfer to the London Club from Napoli. Jorginho was a pillar in Sarri's team at Napoli and we can expect the same at Chelsea.

The players at Chelsea are in for a major change tactically. Conte, the outgoing manager preferred a 3-man defence whereas Sarri mostly used 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 during his time at Napoli. This means that the key players under Conte may well be on their way out and the ones not in Conte's scheme of things may be under the new manager.

We take a look at the 3 players who may play a key role at Chelsea, considering Sarri's style of play at the Italian Club.

#3 Eden Hazard

The World Cup Silver Ball winner has been a key player for Chelsea over the last few seasons. He was in top form in Chelsea's title-winning season in 2014-15 and 2016-17 under Portuguese Manager Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte respectively.

Though his performances were lukewarm last season, thanks to the injury issues at the start, he helped Chelsea win the FA Cup.

If Sarri along with the board tries to keep the Belgian winger at the club, Hazard will lead Chelsea's attack under the new manager. Hazard may play the role his Belgium teammate Dries Mertens played at Napoli under the Italian. Mertens, who is originally a winger, played as a center forward and was lethal in his game. If Hazard stays, Sarri may deploy him in this role.

