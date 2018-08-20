Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players you should keep a close eye on - Fantasy Premier League

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Aug 2018

<p>
My Fantasy Premier League team

The Premier League is back, and with it comes the trouble of creating the perfect FPL team. While I do not claim to be an expert, I believe that I have a great squad this season. I started the season with players like Richardson, Kante, and Mendy which really helped my case. In game-week 2 I had Aguero as captain - this was 40 points alone.

I recently brought in Eden Hazard to my team as I believe the Belgian winger is going to start the next game, and is bound to get goals and assists sooner, rather than later. Alonso is a defensive liability but he gave me a lot of points in game week 2, so simply as a Fantasy Premier league Player, I have no complaints.

In this article I mention 3 players who you should have a closer look at for Fantasy Premier League. I am not mentioning the obvious players like Aguero, Kane, and Salah since everyone is aware of them. I mention budget players who cost less than £6.5 million, but may get a lot of points for your team.

#1 N'Golo Kanté

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
N'Golo Kante

Kante is a very good player, but is not usually regarded as a good FPL player. Having said that, he started this season with a goal.

Although one goal does not make a huge difference, it is the fact that Kante is playing an advanced role which makes him a possible buy for FPL. Chelsea line up in a formation which resembles something of a 4-1-2-3.

Jorginho is the deep-lying midfielder, and Kante has been given the license to use his unlimited energy to run up and down. That is probably why he found himself in the box to score from the Willian cross.

Kante is going to start every game for Chelsea, and he costs only £5 million. While there are other options in the same price range, I really think Kante is a good option. Against Arsenal, he had the most touches in the opposition box.

To put that in perspective - he had more touches in the opposition box than Morata, Willian, and Pedro.

If he continues to score or assist, then I would definitely not waste much time in buying him as he may prove to be a good option for a Chelsea player if you cannot afford Eden Hazard. I would also keep a close eye on Jorginho and Kovacic.

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
