5 positions Arsenal desperately need to strengthen this summer

Where should Arsenal strengthen this summer?

Arsenal won the FA Cup this season but with the right additions, they could go all the way in Europe

Arsenal ended the 2016/17 season on a high after they claimed the FA Cup trophy – but there is plenty of work for the Gunners to do to become league challengers.

Arsene Wenger signed his two-year deal last month, so now the club can start planning how to break back into contention domestically on a more regular basis, as well as figuring out how to squeeze themselves back into UEFA Champions League action.

Let’s take a look at where the north Londoners should look to splash the cash and who they should be pursuing over the summer months.

Striker – Aguero, Lacazette or Mbappe?

Lacazette would be the perfect fit

Unquestionably, if Arsenal want to challenge properly on more than one front, they need a 20-goal-a-season star.

Olivier Giroud had his moments during the previous campaign, but despite how loyal a servant he has been to the club, Arsenal really need to break the bank and bring in someone who can be relied on – against minnows and big guns.

Kylian Mbappe will only be torn away from AS Monaco with a £100-million-plus bid, and while Mbappe would slot right in at the Emirates Stadium, it’s looking more likely that Alexandre Lacazette or Sergio Aguero will be more affordable.

Aguero looked out of favour for large spells at Manchester City last season and Sky Sports’ Paul Merson feels that the Argentine would work well in the red and white of Arsenal, while £35 million is being sounded out by some reports as being enough to lure Lacazette away from Olympique Lyonnais.

Both men would be excellent reinforcements and would bring ready-made goals to the club. All that remains to be seen now is if Wenger will have the authority to spend big or if he’ll go hunting for a bargain buy as per usual.