3 Possible destinations for Blaise Matuidi once he becomes a free agent this summer

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Blaise Matuidi is one of those midfielders that seems to have been around for ages. The Frenchman has been playing senior football since 2004, boasting a 16-year career. At 32 years of age, Matuidi has played for four clubs, with his stint at Juventus starting in 2017 but that looks set to end in the summer.

It’s reported that the Old Lady is willing to offer Matuidi a two-year deal worth £3.5million annually. Matuidi has yet to accept the offer and is now eligible to negotiate with other teams across the world. For a player of his stature, he will undoubtedly have a whole host of clubs fighting for his signature.

Here are 3 possible destinations for Blaise Matuidi once he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2020.

#3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Los Colchoneros are currently in a transition period, with Diego Simeone trying to rebuild his once-formidable team. Over the past year, Atletico has lost Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez, Rodri, Juanfran, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Gelson Martins. This has forced the Argentinean to bring in over £200 million worth of talent in order to supplicate the high-profile losses.

Blaise Matuidi’s addition to the rebuild would add much-needed experience to an extremely young side. On top of that, the 32-year-old is one of the hardest working midfielders in football, a mentality that would suit Diego Simeone’s style of play.

As they showcased against Liverpool in the Round of 16 knockout 1st leg, Simeone’s men operate in phases of energetic bursts, however, the majority of their game plan relies on tight marking and low-block defending.

Matuidi has spent the majority of his career playing as a defensive midfielder due to his exceptional positioning and eye to read the game. As a free agent, Matuidi would be a welcome addition to the Wanda Metropolitano.

#2 Inter Milan

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

As we speak, Inter Milan are in the midst of their first title challenge for several years. Antonio Conte has come in and completely revolutionized the squad’s mentality. During his short tenure, the Italian has brought in four Premier League players, why?

Because they’re used to the intensity he will now be demanding at the San Siro. Blaise Matuidi is a player that will put 100% effort in for Conte in whatever position he’s asked to play.

The Italian’s style of football mainly relies on work rate, pace, compactness and flying wing-backs. The Frenchman would be a useful asset to that philosophy, as he could play in any one of Inter’s compact midfield three.

The trio of Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella are currently tasked with breaking up play and stifling opposing attacking players while the wing-backs are the main source of chance creation for the team. This would suit the 32-year-old perfectly as his main strengths are tackling and bursting forward.

#1 Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Sheffield United - Premier League

Mikel Arteta is currently in the midst of building a dynasty at the Emirates. The Spaniard is slowly but surely putting things together at Arsenal and will need a significant window in the summer to continue that into next season.

One department Arsenal is closely looking at is central midfield. For far too long, the Gunners have been toothless in the middle, lacking a figure to break up play and shield the back four. Lucas Torreira has finally taken up that role but has seemingly lost his place in the team due to concerns over his passing ability.

One of the many benefits of Blaise Matuidi is that he’s a very versatile midfielder. At Arsenal, he could play as a holding midfielder, box-to-box midfielder or even on the flanks.

Such is his work rate that the Frenchman is willing to work anywhere and would fully buy into Arteta’s non-negotiables. Arsenal’s current hierarchy is in the business of doing low-cost deals, a World Cup winner as a free agent?

It doesn’t get cheaper and better for value than that.