3 possible destinations for Paul Pogba if he bids adieu to Manchester United

The World Cup-winner's situation in Manchester United is increasingly unstable right now.

He will have top-class suitors aplenty as this list shows.

Paul Pogba is rated as one of the best midfielders in the world and therefore, it is not surprising that a host of elite clubs are interested in signing him with his spell at United seemingly under a cloud again. The Frenchman wanted to leave Manchester United in 2019 as well and was even looking at the possibility of joining either of Juventus and Real Madrid. But United's asking price ensured that the 27-year-old stayed put.

It is reported that the World Cup-winner is still looking for a way out and with his contract expiring in 2021, this could be United's last chance to cash in on him. Even the Manchester United board is considering selling Pogba due to his recent history with injuries. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also frustrated by Mino Raiola's statements which cast the club in a negative light. And with the signing of Bruno Fernandes in the winter transfer window, the Norwegian might believe that the best decision for all parties would be to part ways.

Here we take a look at 3 destinations for Pogba if he and Manchester United part ways.

#1. Juventus

Juventus and Pogba are a match made in heaven. Ever since the Frenchman left the Old Lady for Manchester United, he has failed to regain the magic he had in Turin on a consistent basis. Even Juve has lost a bit of their spark in midfield this season.

The Italian champions have come under massive scrutiny for their lackluster midfield therefore Juve have directed their attention towards Pogba. Maurizio Sarri believes Pogba is one player who could steer his way through the center and does not shy away from taking on defenders. Juventus are in dire need of a player who could feed in balls to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala to pounce on, and Pogba fits the bill perfectly.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman would also provide the much-needed physicality in the center of the park that would help in freeing Miralem Pjanic of his defensive duties and thus allow him to move forward and create more chances.

The addition of Pogba to the squad would mean the midfield would contribute more going forward. Moreover, Pogba would be a massive upgrade over an ageing Blaise Matuidi who is entering the twilight of his career. The Frenchman would also provide options as he can play in a double pivot system, a 4-4-2 flat system and also as a central attacking midfielder.

Juventus is studying the project and is monitoring his situation at Manchester. Sarri believes that the Frenchman will add the necessary flair to the attack and is therefore willing to splash £100 million for him.

#2. Paris Saint-Germain

Another emerging club in the race for the 27-year-old is Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians are keen on bringing Pogba to Parc des Princes in the upcoming summer transfer window. PSG were close to agreeing a move last summer but it fell apart as Neymar's move to Barcelona did not go through.

The French side views Pogba as an ideal box-to-box midfielder to line up alongside Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye in the center of the park. This would also allow Marquinhos to get back to his defensive duties alongside Thiago Silva as he would be freed of his role of a makeshift midfielder. Simultaneously, it would also allow Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria to move up the park and compete for the left-wing spot assumed by Neymar who could possibly leave for Barca in the summer.

Pogba would add flair to their midfield and also create loads of chances for the PSG forward line. Meanwhile, PSG would be wanting to add a French international to their squad as well.

If things go as mentioned above, the Parisians will shell out some part of the money acquired by the sale of Neymar to bring back Pogba to his homeland. Additionally, PSG would provide Pogba with an extraordinary raise in wages compared to what he earns at United.

#3. Real Madrid

Real Madrid were the frontrunners in the race to sign Paul Pogba last summer. Zinedine Zidane was desperate to sign the Frenchman but was put off by United's £150 million evaluation of the player.

Zidane would like to lure in Pogba to the Bernabeu as Luka Modric's successor who has been on a sharp decline ever since he won the Ballon d'Or. He wants to sign the 27-year-old because he thinks he is one of the few players in the world who can attack as well as defend. Moreover, he is versatile and would integrate into any of Zidane's 4-1-2-1-2, 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 systems. He believes he could be one of the leaders in the dressing room whose hunger to win titles could inspire his team-mates.

But, with the rise of Federico Valverde this season the move seems complicated. Martin Odegaard's progress at Real Sociedad makes things even more complicated for Pogba as Florentino Perez would not splash a sum of above €100 million for player when he has 2 youngsters raring to go. Meanwhile, Isco is also regaining his lost form.

The only way Zidane can be enticed into signing Pogba is if Modric decides to conclude his chapter in Spain and James and Dani Ceballos are sold.

