3 possible destinations for Thomas Tuchel as he searches for a new club

Chelsea parted ways with Thomas Tuchel last week as owner Todd Boehly explained that his philosophy for the club did not match with that of the German tactician.

Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. He won the Champions League at the end of that season. The German coach followed it up with the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup last season.

His Blues team lost both domestic cups (FA and Carabao) in the final on penalties as Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season.

The new season started on a poor note with the club ownership changing hands earlier this summer. Despite spending a fortune in the transfer market, Tuchel was unable to get the best out of his players this season.

He was sacked last week after the midweek clash against Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League, where his team lost 1-0. So what next for the German? The managerial merri-go-round is constantly revolving, and there are signs of other managers under pressure.

Tuchel could also take a break to see what clubs are hiring next summer. Mentioned below are three clubs that the German could sign for over the course of next year. Two positions could open up sooner than expected, and one is for the future.

#1 Bayern Munich - Tuchel returns to Germany?

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Julian Nagelsmann is in his second season as Bayern Munich's head coach. The Bavarian giants won the Bundesliga once again last season but underperformed in the Champions League.

Bayern have made a slow start to the domestic season, drawing three of their six games in the league. They are currently third in the league, sitting two points behind leaders Union Berlin.

They have been good in the Champions League but the win over Barcelona was not a true reflection of the result. The Culers dominated the match and their failure to convert chances cost them the game. If Bayern are unable to improve on their form, Nagelsmann's job could come under threat.

With Tuchel available, Bayern could look to hire another German coach - especially a man who knows the league well. With an abundance of talent at his disposal, the former Borussia Dortmund coach could once again make Bayern a formidable outfit.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Nagelsmann: "We have to be honest. We couldn't find our game in the first half. We did better in the second half, and we played faster. Barça created more chances than us, but we scored the goals and were more effective. That is why we won." Nagelsmann: "We have to be honest. We couldn't find our game in the first half. We did better in the second half, and we played faster. Barça created more chances than us, but we scored the goals and were more effective. That is why we won." https://t.co/02MxE8vbm6

#2 Juventus - The most realistic option?

Juventus v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus last summer, but it is safe to say things have not gone to plan. Allegri was the Juventus manager between 2014-2019, where he won the Serie A every single season.

He returned to a Juventus team that was a shadow of its former self, and has so far been unable to resurrect the team. Juventus finished 16 points behind AC Milan last season and currently sit eighth in the league.

Fans are furious about the style of football being played, and the discontent is palpable. They have lost both their games in the Champions League group stage, and qualification for the round of 16 looks bleak. Taking this into account, Thomas Tuchel looks like the obvious choice for Juventus.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Juventus have only won ONE of their last SEVEN games Juventus have only won ONE of their last SEVEN games 😳❌ https://t.co/YUPfBgXWe1

Juventus are a team that has thrived with the three-at-the-back formation in past seasons, and Tuchel is adept at using the formation. There is plenty of talent at his disposal, with the likes of Gleison Bremer, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic, Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci, and more all playing in Turin. The ingredients are there for Tuchel to build a strong team.

#3 Real Madrid - An option for next summer?

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The managerial position at Real Madrid is one which, if Tuchel waits until next summer, could open up. Carlo Ancelotti has done a fantastic job at Real Madrid and they are the only team in Europe to have won all their games. The style of play can be frustrating at times, but as long as the team continues to win, most fans won't complain.

Thomas Tuchel has had a tough year, both personally and professionally. The events of the sanctions and takeover seem to have taken a toll on him. In situations like this, sometimes it's good to take a step back and rebuild oneself. Madrid is the biggest club in the world, and Tuchel has proven to be one of the best managers in the world. If he were to wait, there are scarcely better clubs.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #RMCF Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid contract ends in June 2024 but should he decide to leave next summer, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could come into consideration by Florentino Perez (cm) #CFC Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid contract ends in June 2024 but should he decide to leave next summer, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could come into consideration by Florentino Perez (cm) #CFC #RMCF

It does feel like this could be Ancelotti's final season in charge of Real Madrid and that the club will be looking for a new manager next summer. Whether Tuchel decides to wait and see what's available in the long term or takes the next available opportunity is yet to be seen.

Ancelotti has expressed his desire to retire from management at Real Madrid - it could come as early as next year. He is currently 63 years old.

