3 potential destinations for Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku is currently among the most sought-after attackers in Europe after the France international enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Red Bulls last term.

He registered 35 goals and 14 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions during the 2021-22 season. The former Paris Saint-Germain attacker won the 2021-22 Bundesliga Player of the Season award and was also included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

GOAL @goal Christopher Nkunku is named Bundesliga Player of the Season! Christopher Nkunku is named Bundesliga Player of the Season! 🏆 https://t.co/sybH3U8XMw

Nkunku is on the radar of several top clubs across Europe. According to the Sun, the 24-year attacker wants to leave Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

On that note, we look at three potential destinations for Christopher Nkunku ahead of next season.

#1 Manchester United

Can Erik ten Hag take Manchester United back to the top?

Manchester United are set for a major overhaul of their squad under new manager Erik ten Hag. Last season, the Red Devils struggled offensively, scoring just 57 goals in 38 league games.

Bolstering his forward line will be among the top priorities for the Dutchman in this transfer window. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Nkunku has been one of the names linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

The France international is a versatile forward, capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder. According to WhoScored, he averaged 2.4 shots, 1.9 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per 90 in Bundesliga last season.

As per the Independent, the Red Bulls are demanding £100 million to sell Nkunku. It remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag will pay that sum to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

#2 Arsenal

Arsenal are currently short of options in attack

The departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and Alexandre Lacazette earlier this window have left the Gunners short of options up front. Signing a new attacker will be among the key priorities for Mikel Arteta this transfer window.

afcstuff @afcstuff



Best of luck, #afc Official: Alexandre Lacazette has joined Lyon on a free transfer, following his release from Arsenal.Best of luck, @LacazetteAlex Official: Alexandre Lacazette has joined Lyon on a free transfer, following his release from Arsenal.Best of luck, @LacazetteAlex! ❤️ #afc https://t.co/21bBT1Zo8b

As per Metro, Arsenal are one of the clubs looking to sign Christopher Nkunku. The France international is a flamboyant winger who likes to dribble through the middle. Arteta prefers his team to play quick, counter-attacking football, making Nkunku a perfect fit for this system given his pace and dribbling skills.

The 24-year-old attacker is on the shortlist of several top European clubs. Pursuing him to join the Gunners will be a massive task for Arteta given the Gunners' lack of UEFA Champions League football.

#3 Chelsea

Could Chelsea sign Christopher Nkunku this window?

Chelsea are staring at a new dawn under the leadership of their new ownership. According to Metro, Thomas Tuchel has a transfer budget of £200 million to bring reinforcements to his squad this summer.

As per reports, the Blues are currently looking to sell Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. Romelu Lukaku has also been linked (via Fabrizio Romano) with a loan move to his former club Inter Milan. These departures will leave Chelsea short of attacking and Tuchel could use a significant portion of that massive budget to sign a new attacker.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues are interested in signing Christopher Nkunku. However, they need to act fast if they decide to bring him to the club this window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far