3 potential destinations for Gini Wijnaldum

Gini Wijnaldum is among the most talented midfielders of his generation. He started his professional career at Feyenoord in 2007 before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2011. He spent four seasons with the Eindhoven-based club before moving to Newcastle United in 2015 and later to Liverpool in 2016.

He played 179 league games for the Reds, scoring 16 goals. Wijnaldum helped the Merseyside club win four major trophies, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Dutch international left the Reds to join Paris Saint-Germain on a Bosman deal during last summer's transfer window. However, he struggled to replicate his Anfield form at Parc des Princes, starting just 18 games in the league last term.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG have decided to part ways with the Dutch international. On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Gini Wijnaldum this transfer window.

#1 AS Roma

AS Roma are doing well under Jose Mourinho

AS Roma have enjoyed a decent transfer window under Jose Mourinho so far this summer. The Italians have already signed Nemanja Matic, Paulo Dybala, Zeki Çelik and Mile Svilar this transfer window.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Gini Wijnaldum has been left out of PSG's squad for their tour of Japan. It is believed he will leave the club. Linked with a move to Roma. Gini Wijnaldum has been left out of PSG's squad for their tour of Japan. It is believed he will leave the club. Linked with a move to Roma.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the Rome-based club are now interested in signing Gini Wijnaldum. The Dutch international is a tenacious footballer who is capable of playing anywhere across midfield. His key strengths are his passing and dribbling skills, coupled with his ability to protect the ball under pressure.

Wijnaldum's signing coup will be a massive coup for the Rome club as they look to return to the top of Italian football.

However, the Italian club will have to pay around €17 million for the Dutchman.

#2 Everton

Frank Lampard is interested in signing Gini Wijnaldum

According to the Express, Everton are keeping close tabs on Gini Wijnaldum despite his links with rivals Liverpool.

The Blues struggled in the Premier League last term, finishing 16th in the league table. Manager Frank Lampard is looking to bring reinforcements to his squad ahead of next season after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Wijnaldum has already proved himself in the Premier League during his spells with Newcastle United and Liverpool. His arrival will add solidarity to the Toffees midfielder. As per Whoscored, he averaged 0.5 tackles, 0.4 key passes and 0.4 dribbles in the league last term.

However, it will take a lot of persuasion from Lampard to convince Wijnaldum to join the Reds given his past with the Blues' city rivals Liverpool.

#3 West Ham United

David Moyes of West Ham

West Ham United have made significant progress since the arrival of David Moyes in 2019. The Hammers finished seventh in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League. They also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The London club will look to build on their progress next season and have done a decent job in the transfer market this window. They have signed Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Patrick Kelly and Alphonse Areola so far. Moyes will look to add more new faces to his squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to Team Talk, the Hammers are looking to lure the Dutchman from the Parc des Princes. Wijnaldum's arrival will add experience to the Londoners' midfield next season, which they are lacking after the departure of Mark Noble.

However, the Dutchman is likely to demand hefty wages, and it remains to be seen if the Hammers can match his demands.

