3 potential destinations for Joao Felix

Joao Felix is regarded as among the most talented attackers of his generation. He joined Atletico Madrid for £113 million in 2019, becoming him the fourth most expensive player in history.

The Portuguese has made 129 appearances across competitions for the Madrid outfit so far, registering 33 goals and 18 assists. Felix won the 'Golden Boy' award in 2019 and was also named in the La Liga 'Team of the Season' for the 2021-22 season.

However, his relationship with manager Diego Simeone has soured in recent months. The Portugal international has appeared in just five games in the league this season.

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin recently revealed (via ESPN) that they are looking to sell the attacker. On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Joao Felix.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United are among the favorites to sign Joao Felix

Manchester United are among the clubs who have shown interest in signing Joao Felix in recent months. The Red Devils have terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent last month. They will look to sign his replacement during the upcoming transfer window.

Felix is a technically strong footballer who is known for his flair, dribbling skills and ability to find his teammates in key goalscoring positions. He has impressed with his performances at the FIFA World Cup, registering one goal and two assists.

The attacker is the perfect option to replace Ronaldo at Old Trafford. As per Si, the player himself is open to moving to Manchester United if the club are interested in him.

#2 Chelsea

Chelsea have struggled offensively this season

Chelsea have struggled offensively so far this season, scoring just 17 goals in 14 league games; the least among the teams currently in the top half of the Premier League table. Manager Graham Potter will look to bolster his forward line during the January window. The Blues have been linked with Joao Felix in that regard.

Felix is a versatile footballer who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line. His passing skills and ability to evade the opposition press will also make him an excellent candidate to play in Potter's system. The English tactician likes his team to play possession-based football.

As per The Sun, Todd Boehly will reportedly hand Potter a massive transfer budget to utilize in January. It wouldn't be surprising if the English manager pays a massive chunk of it to sign Felix.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain showed interest to sign Joao Felix.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are facing uncertainty over the futures of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi's contract at the Parc des Princes will expire at the end of the current season. PSG are keen to extend his stay but the Argentina international is yet to make a decision on his future. As per transfer exper Fabrizio Romano, Kylian Mbappe is also looking to move away from the club.

PSG could enter the transfer market to sign a new attacker in January if they fail to convince the duo to stay at the club.

The Ligue 1 giants are preparing an offer to sign Felix on loan in January, with an option to sign him permanently next summer, according to Eurosport. Whether Atletico allows him to leave on a loan deal remains to be seen.

