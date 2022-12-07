3 potential destinations for Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is among the most sought-after footballers in Europe. He has been a key performer for the Red Bulls since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer transfer window of 2020.

The defender has played 45 Bundesliga games so far, registering two goals, two assists and 12 clean sheets. Gvardiol helped the Leipzig-outfit win the DFB-Pokal last season.

The Croatia international has impressed with his performances at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. He has been one of the Blazers' top performers in their run to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Josko Gvardiol is expected to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the current season. On that note, let's take a look at the three potential destinations for the defender.

#3 Manchester United

Erik ten Hag could look to find a new partner for Lisandro Martinez next summer

Manchester United are among the clubs who have shown interest in signing Josko Gvardiol in recent months.

The Red Devils signed centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax during the summer window. The Argentine has performed well since arriving at Old Trafford and won the Manchester United 'Player of the Month' award for August.

Erik ten Hag used Rafael Varane and Harry Maguire as his centre-back partners this season. Varane has struggled with injuries while Maguire is prone to making individual errors.

The Dutch manager could look to sign a new defender next summer to partner Martinez. Josko Gvardiol is one of the best defenders in the world and would be an excellent addition to the Red Devils' back line.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Gvardiol : We’ve been told: NO release clause in his contract until 2027. But lots of top clubs informed about him for 2023. #CFC #MUFC , Real and Barcelona highly involved. For Tuchel he was the main target. Boehly also focused on him. NO contact with Bayern. @SkySportDE News #Gvardiol: We’ve been told: NO release clause in his contract until 2027. But lots of top clubs informed about him for 2023. #CFC, #MUFC, Real and Barcelona highly involved. For Tuchel he was the main target. Boehly also focused on him. NO contact with Bayern. @SkySportDE 🇭🇷 https://t.co/XQsOqjzpEx

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are interested in signing the Croatia international. They are expected to attempt to bring him to Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

#2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Spanish giants Real Madrid could enter the transfer market for a new centre-back next summer amid uncertainty over the future of Nacho Fernandez. The Spanish international is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu and is yet to sign a new deal.

Gvardiol recently revealed his desire to join Real Madrid in the future. In an interview with Relevo, he said:

"Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Who knows, maybe one day I'll be able to play there. I'd like it."

Los Blancos could look to bring him to the club if they fail to reach an agreement with Nacho over a new contract. As per SportsMole, RB Leipzig could sell Gvardiol next summer if they receive a fee between £60m to £68.5m.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea are among the leading candidates to sign Josko Gvardiol

Premier League outfit Chelsea are among the front-runners to secure the services of Josko Gvardiol, according to Gazetta Dello Sport.

The Blues signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana to bolster their back-line in last summer's transfer window. However, the duo have suffered from injuries and failed to hit their top form since moving to Stamford Bridge.

The west London outfit could once again look to strengthen their defensive unit at the end of the current season. Chelsea had a bid rejected for the Croatia international during the summer window.

However, they are still monitoring the player's situation at the Red Bull Arena and are expected to make another approach for Gvardiol next summer.

