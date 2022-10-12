3 potential destinations for Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe wants to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe is among the most talented footballers of his generation. He started his professional career with AS Monaco before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on loan in 2017 and permanently joined the French champions the following season for €162 million the following season.

He has played 230 games in all competitions for PSG so far, registering 183 goals and 88 assists. Mbappe has so far helped the Parisians win four Ligue 1 titles among other honors.

The Frenchman won the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Season accolade on three separate occasions and also boasts the Ligue 1 Golden Shoe in his trophy cabinet. He also won the Golden Boy award in 2017.

However, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is currently unhappy at the Parc des Princes. He wants to leave PSG during the January transfer window.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Mbappe.

#1 Real Madrid

Mbappe was close to joining La Liga club Real Madrid in the summer transfer window (as per the Daily Mail). But the deal broke down in the final stages as PSG persuaded him to sign a new contract.

However, with the France international currently unhappy with his situation at the Parc des Princes, Los Blancos could try signing him again in January.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will turn 35 in December this year. They can't afford to depend on him for long and need to sign his replacement going forward.

Mbappe is one of the most lethal strikers in Europe and could spreadhead Madrid's forward line for years to come.

#2 Manchester City

Manchester City are another club who showed interest in signing Mbappe in the summer transfer window.The Citizens are among the richest clubs in Europe and have the financial pulling power to sign Mbappe.

They signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, with the striker wreaking havoc in the Premier League, scoring 15 goals in just nine appearances.

An already lethal Manchester City attack could become unstoppable if they manage to secure Mbappe's services.

#3 Liverpool

While speaking to the Telegraph (via This is Anfield) in May, Mbappe revealed that he held talks with Liverpool prior to extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the current campaign, winning just two of their opening eight league games. They have already drifted 14 points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's team need a spark to revive their season and Mbappe could provide them with that. The 23-year old attacker has also been vocal about his admiration for Klopp and could relish the opportunity to play under the German manager.

However, the Parisians are likely to demand a hefty transfer fee to sell the France international. It remains to be seen if the Reds can afford to match PSG's valuation for the 23-year old attacker.

