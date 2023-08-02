3 potential replacements for Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona 

In the aftermath of Fabrizio Romano's report connecting Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain, the French giants are currently heavily enthusiastic about signing Dembele from Barcelona this summer. Additional information to the above also reveals that the French giants activated a private clause in the Frenchman's contract, and this could lessen his transfer fee to be in the region of €50 million.

Ousmane Dembele, 26, has been one of Barcelona's most competent and intuitive wingers in modern times, despite his endless tussle with his fitness. Dembele is further notable for his stride and his skill to dribble past defenders in quick succession.

Dembele has netted 40 goals and provided 43 assists in 185 games for the Spanish side. Likewise, it can also be affirmed that his conception in the final third of the pitch is meritorious, as he knows how to drive with the ball from the flank to the opponent's penalty box.

Any time that he's at his best on the pitch, Dembele could be tough to curtail. He knows how to tactically engage his opponent and this allows him to take advantage of the missteps of the opponent's defense.

This listicle looks at three players that could replace Ousmane Dembele if he departs Barcelona in the coming days.

#3 Joao Felix

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

A player that has publicly indicated his interest in joining Barcelona is Joao Felix.

Felix is a universal attacker whose perception and judgement in attack is stunning. Similarly, his finishing ability is remarkable. While the 2022-23 season was a complicated one for the youngster, he netted four goals in 20 appearances during his loan spell at Chelsea.

However, having registered 52 goal contributions for Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone might be reluctant to sell him if the proposal is not mouth-watering. This could stand as a significant hindrance in this deal.

#2 Kingsley Coman

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Replacing a Frenchman with his fellow compatriot might not be a bad idea, as Coman is one of the targets on Barcelona's list. The Frenchman is well-known for his explosive prowess as well as his creativity in attack.

Coman has netted 58 goals and registered 63 assists in 267 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Finally, having previously worked with Robert Lewandowski, the pair could work to great effect at Camp Nou.

#1 Bernardo Silva

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

When you talk about versatile and productive attackers, one of the characters that comes to mind is Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese forward is energetic and his attacking intuition is exquisite.

What makes him stand-out is his dynamism as well as his wisdom in the final third of the pitch. While there's no disbelief that his signing will enrich Barcelona's attack, Manchester City might oblige a proper offer if they are going to let the Portuguese international exit the club.

As per Barca Times, Silva has been linked to Barcelona, and there are rumors that he's keen to join the Spanish side. Silva has netted 55 goals and registered 59 assists in 306 games for Manchester City. It will be captivating to see if he will join the Spanish giants this summer.