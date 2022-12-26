After a month-long break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, action is set to resume in the Premier League. The second half of the season will be more challenging and grueling, with fixtures coming in thick and fast. The break has given coaches time to work on improving their squads and performances.

During the first part of the campaign, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion were some of the top performers in the league. While these clubs will be looking to continue in their fine form, others who performed below par will hope to turn their season around.

For those clubs who had sub-par performances in the first half of the season, the onus now lies on the managers to turn the tide. Thus, we will look at three Premier League managers who direly need to change their club's fortunes in the second half of the campaign.

#3 David Moyes - West Ham United

David Moyes guided West Ham United to a seventh-place finish in the 2021-22 Premier League season

West Ham United were one of the top performing teams in the 2021-22 campaign. Last term, the Hammers gave the 'Big Six' a run for their money, finishing just outside the top six (7th position), and qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

However, they didn't start the current campaign with the blistering form of the previous one. David Moyes' side lost their first three games of the season, picking up just four points after seven matchdays.

They also suffered three consecutive defeats before the league went on a break. West Ham are currently 16th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone. Moyes will need to psych his boys back to life ahead of the remainder of the season.

If their results do not improve, the 59-year-old Scottish manager might be dismissed from the job. They resume their season with a London Derby against Arsenal at the Emirates on December 26.

#2 Julen Lopetegui - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Julen Lopetegui oversaw a 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Cup in his managerial bow with Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been one of the worst performing sides in the Premier League this season. Wolves have registered the fewest number of wins in the league this term (two), and are rock-bottom of the table with just 10 points after 15 games.

Their performances this season have led to the sacking of former manager Bruno Lage. The Portuguese was then replaced by Julen Lopetegui. The former Sevilla manager initially declined the magerial offer, but later accepted the offer.

Julen Lopetegui says he feels good and comfortable following his move to the Premier League. 🗣️ “I have tested different restaurants, different pubs and we are step by step knowing more. We feel good.”Julen Lopetegui says he feels good and comfortable following his move to the Premier League. 🗣️ “I have tested different restaurants, different pubs and we are step by step knowing more. We feel good.”Julen Lopetegui says he feels good and comfortable following his move to the Premier League. 🐺 https://t.co/ZD57er5wdN

The club are winless in their last five league games and all hopes will be for Lopetegui to turn their season around as soon as possible. They recently completed the £44m signing of Matheus Cuha from Atletico Madrid in a bid to strengthen their squad for the tough weeks ahead.

Lopetegui won his first game as Wolves manager, a 2-0 victory over Gillingham in the EFL Cup. But his first real test will be when they play Everton in the league on Boxing Day (December 26).

#1 Graham Potter - Chelsea

Graham Potter's first loss as Chelsea boss came against Brighton & Hove Albion

One Premier League club that desperately needs to get back to winning ways is Chelsea. The Blues suffered a set of torrid weeks before the mid-season haitus.

Graham Potter's side are winless in their last three games across all competitions. They also tasted three consecutive league defeats before the season took a pause.

“I’m staring into the Pacific Ocean, and she’s thinking about what a wonderful time we’re having, and I’m thinking about Chelsea!”. Graham Potter on holidays: “I’d rather have gone on holiday with a couple of wins, I’d have been better company for my poor wife”.“I’m staring into the Pacific Ocean, and she’s thinking about what a wonderful time we’re having, and I’m thinking about Chelsea!”. Graham Potter on holidays: “I’d rather have gone on holiday with a couple of wins, I’d have been better company for my poor wife”. 🔵 #CFC“I’m staring into the Pacific Ocean, and she’s thinking about what a wonderful time we’re having, and I’m thinking about Chelsea!”. https://t.co/TnWznIrkPr

The former Brighton boss will have to prove to the Chelsea board in the coming months that they made the right decision in sacking Thomas Tuchel and appointing him. The English manager had a successful spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, but is yet to show the tactical nous that made him the favorite for the Stamford Bridge job.

The London club will resume their Premier League activities with a home fixture against Bournemouth on December 27.

