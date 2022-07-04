3 Premier League defenders Chelsea could target this summer

Chelsea are yet to make a signing this summer. Following the arrival of new owner Todd Boehly, the Blues were expected to be active in the transfer window. But that has not been the case.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to fortify his squad ahead of the new season despite losing some key players.

They recently lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid, while Andreas Christensen is also expected to be unveiled as a Barcelona player soon (via 90min). Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah are currently the only senior centre-backs in the team.

Signing a competent and experienced defender should be of paramount importance to Tuchel.

On that note, here are three Premier League defenders the Stamford Bridge outfit could sign this summer.

#1 Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Liverpool's Joe Gomez is one option the Blues could consider this summer to bolster their defense. The England international is the kind of defender Chelsea need at the moment due to his age and experience.

Gomez, 25, has been with Liverpool since 2015, making 142 appearances across competitions for the Reds. He has been a part of the club's recent success under Jurgen Klopp, helping the Merseyside giants win one Premier League title and one Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

The Blues could lure him to Stamford Bridge with the promise of regular first-team football. At Liverpool, he's Klopp's third-choice centre-back behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate.

Last season, Gomez featured in only eight Premier League games. He made a total of 21 appearances across competitions, with most of them coming off the bench.

Gomez, who still has two years left on his current Liverpool contract, can operate as a full-back as well.

#2 Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Chelsea have recently been linked to Manchester City's Nathan Ake. According to the Sports Bible, the Blues are considering bringing their former player back to Stamford Bridge.

Ake is one of several Chelsea academy graduates who never got the opportunity to fully prove their worth in the first team. Despite being one of Cobham's most promising talents, he was shipped on multiple loan deals before permanently joining Bournemouth in 2017.

Ake has been a bit-part player at Manchester City since his £41 million switch to the Emirates Stadium in 2020. The 27-year-old has all the required attributes of a central defender. He is tall, energetic and strong in the air.

The prospect of getting regular game time could be a major factor behind the Dutch defender re-signing for the Blues. Ake played on 27 games across competitions for Manchester City last season.

With the World Cup just around the corner, playing regularly is of crucial importance to Ake, who has three years left on his current contract with City.

#3 Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Conor Coady is another defender the Blues could consider signing this summer.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers captain is a decent centre-back with plenty of Premier League experience to fall back on.

The former Liverpool defender featured in all 38 league games last season, scoring four times. One of his goals was a last-minute equalizer in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in May.

Coady can partner with the likes of Thiago Silva at the heart of Chelsea's backline, bringing in some much-needed solidity and experience. The 29-year-old has so far played 152 times in the Premier League.

The last English centre-back Chelsea bought from a fellow Premier League club was Garry Cahill in 2012, a move which benefitted both parties.

