3 Real Madrid players on loan that have been impressive this season

A look at a trio of on-loan Madrid players in good form at their respective clubs.

The trio make a compelling case to return to the Madrid squad next season.

Real Madrid celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid, over the years, have shifted their focus more on nurturing their youth rather than signing well-established players for extravagant sums. Florentino Perez has instead given over his obsession of signing Galacticos in favour of securing young talents early on.

Los Blancos are already reaping immense rewards of following their new policy. Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Nacho Fernandez and many more, stand testament to the same. Following the same model, Madrid have loaned out many of their players. This is to ensure the said players progress while garnering minutes under their belt and evolving under various different systems.

On that note, here we take a look at 3 Real Madrid players on loan that have been impressive this season:

# 1: Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad)

Martin Odegaard rejoices after a win against Mirandes in Copa Del Rey.

Martin Odegaard was regarded as a wonder boy when Real Madrid Castilla signed him at the age of 16. But most of them forgot about him soon but Los Blancos did not. They kept tracking his progression. As a part of their new model, Madrid loaned the Norwegian to Heerenveen and Vitesse. Following a two-year stint in the Eredevisie, Zinedine Zidane approved his loan move to Real Sociedad.

Ever since joining La Real, the 21-year-old has burst on to the scene. He has transformed into their protagonist. Odegaard has 4 goals and 5 assists to his name in the league this season. He has been pulling the strings for Sociedad in the centre of the park. His vision, ball-control, dribbling, and work-rate make him one of the best midfielders in the league right now.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric nearing the twilight of their respective careers, Odegaard could be one of Madrid's long-term midfield personnel.

# 2: Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi celebrates after a win against Inter Milan.

Achraf Hakimi is another Real Madrid loanee who has proved his mettle in the Bundesliga. The Moroccan international has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund this season. The 21-year-old has 3 goals and 10 assists in the league this season. He has also scored 4 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

With his two-year loan spell coming to an end at the end of this season, Zidane would be keen to hold on to him. The Frenchman seems to be planning on incorporating the Moroccan to his Merengues squad. Alvaro Odriozola, who has been loaned out to Bayern Munich, seems most likely be sold in the next transfer window.

Hakimi is quite a versatile player. He plies his trade as a traditional right wing-back but can also play as a makeshift left wing-back or a right winger. Simultaneously, he could also provide stiff competition to Carvajal and become his successor in the years to come.

# 3: Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla)

Sergio Reguilon (right) tussles it out with Sergi Roberto.

Sergio Reguion was quite impressive for Real Madrid in his debut season. In a lacklustre 2018-19 season for Los Blancos, Reguion was one of the few bright sparks. He repaid the trust placed in him by Santiago Solari by providing impressive performances week in week out. His displays even earned him a starting spot ahead of Marcelo in the squad.

Despite that, Reguion was loaned out to Sevilla the next summer. Nevertheless, he is thriving under Julen Lopetegui at Los Nervionenses. The 23-year-old has 1 goal and 4 assists to his name in the league this season. He is excellent going forward up the pitch. At the same time, Reguion has also proved on various occasions that he can track back to fulfill his defensive duties.

With Marcelo facing an uncertain future, Reguilon could return to the Spanish capital in the coming transfer window. This could mean a competition with Ferland Mendy for the left back spot. Madrid will have to carefully consider their options before the next season commences.

