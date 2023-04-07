3 reasons why Chelsea must consider appointing Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager

The Todd Boehly era at Chelsea hasn't gotten off to an ideal start since the American took charge of the club in May 2022. Despite spending over $600 million in the first two transfer windows under new ownership, the Blues are in a huge mess. They are currently 11th in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of the top four.

The new owners have already sacked two managers, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, in the space of eleven months. Club legend Frank Lampard has been appointed as the interim manager until the end of the season.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a world-class manager who can restore the club to its former glory. Here are three reasons why the west London club must consider appointing former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager:

#1 Experience of building a team

Julian Nagelsmann was just 29 years old when he was appointed Hoffenheim's head coach in 2016. He took over the struggling Hoffenheim side and closed off a seven-point deficit to save them from relegation. In the 2017-18 season, Hoffenheim finished third in the Bundesliga and earned direct qualification to the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Nagelsmann later went to RB Leipzig and guided them to their first ever Champions League semi-final. Under Nagelsmann's tenure, Leipzig never finished outside the top four and qualified for the Champions League every year. Nagelsmann took over both clubs and built the teams from scratch.

Chelsea are in dire need of a manager who can mold their bloated squad and Nagelsmann is the perfect man for the job.

#2 An Excellent Tactician

Julian Nagelsmann, just like many other successful German coaches, has taken inspiration from Ralf Rangnick's gegenpressing (counter-pressing). Nagelsmann's teams play possession-based football, pressing their opponents high up the pitch to win the ball back quickly.

Nagelsmann does not stick to a single formation and has deployed different shapes according to the personnel available to him, as well as the opposition. He used the 5-3-2 and 3-4-3 at Hoffenheim and Leipzig and shifted to a 4-2-3-1 formation at Bayern Munich. Nagelsmann is tactically astute and can change his tactics mid-game to react to his opponents.

Chelsea lacked a tactical philosophy and identity under Graham Potter. Nagelsmann, on the other hand, has a clear tactical philosophy which can help Chelsea on the pitch.

#3 His record at Bayern Munich

Bayern's decision to sack Nagelsmann came as a huge shock to the football community, given his excellent record at the club. He had an impeccable 71.4%-win percentage after 84 games with the German champions.

Bayern Munich are undefeated in this season's UEFA Champions League and have lost only one Champions League game during Nagelsmann's managerial tenure. He also guided Bayern to their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title last season.

Nagelsmann has proved himself at a top-class club like Bayern and Chelsea can be confident that he will be able to handle the pressure that comes with taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmanniac @nagelsmanniac



8 Games

8 Wins

21 Goals Scored

2 Goals Conceded

7 Cleansheets

2 Cleansheets against Barcelona

2 Cleansheets against Inter Milan

2 Cleansheets against PSG



UCL dominance. 🤯🤯 Julian Nagelsmann was sacked after doing this in UCL this season:8 Games8 Wins21 Goals Scored2 Goals Conceded7 Cleansheets2 Cleansheets against Barcelona2 Cleansheets against Inter Milan2 Cleansheets against PSGUCL dominance. 🤯🤯 Julian Nagelsmann was sacked after doing this in UCL this season:▶ 8 Games▶ 8 Wins▶ 21 Goals Scored▶ 2 Goals Conceded▶ 7 Cleansheets▶ 2 Cleansheets against Barcelona▶ 2 Cleansheets against Inter Milan▶ 2 Cleansheets against PSGUCL dominance. 🤯🤯 https://t.co/GExGXzFufa

Julian Nagelsmann is currently one of the best young coaches in world football. Reports from France indicate that Paris Saint Germain are interested in hiring Nagelsmann as their head coach.

Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano, have had talks with former Barcelona and Spain men's national team manager Luis Enrique. It will be interesting to see who is in the Stamford Bridge home dugout at the beginning of next season.

Poll : Can Chelsea finish in the top half of the Premier League table? Yes No 0 votes