3 reasons why Chelsea should not sign Jules Kounde

Chelsea are heavily interested in signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla this transfer window. Having completed a club-record deal for striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter, Chelsea have turned their attention to other areas that need strengthening. Thomas Tuchel has listed the right side of the defense as an area in need of reinforcements.

Jules Kounde - Chelsea's new rock at the back?

Chelsea's interest in Jules Kounde is not recent. Tuchel has been a fan of the young defender for a while. Jules Kounde, who rejected Tottenham, is an ambitious and fierce defender. His desire to drive forward with the ball is an attribute Tuchel and Chelsea admire.

Jules Kounde ranks in the 93rd percentile among defenders in Europe for progressive carries. The 22-year-old also boasts 90 per cent pass accuracy. Hence, Chelsea's interest in acquiring his services isn't surprising, as he would fit their current system like a glove.

Although Jules Kounde's quality is undoubted, the Chelsea squad is stacked with resources in his particular position. The massive fee paid by the London club for Romelu Lukaku might also weaken their purchasing power in the market.

Considering all the factors involved, the question remains as to whether Chelsea really need him. Keeping that in mind, here are three reasons why Chelsea should not pursue Jules Kounde in this transfer window.

#3 Abundance of centre-backs, with Zouma unlikely to leave

Kurt Zouma was one of the players Chelsea offered to Sevilla in exchange for Jules Kounde. However, the move did not materialize. It was a combination of Sevilla demanding more money and the reluctance to pay Zouma's high wages.

Despite being a regular under Frank Lampard, Zouma has fallen down the pecking order under Tuchel. The Frenchman suffered a horrible knee injury in 2016, but fought his way back into the first team after loans to Stoke City and Everton.

Thomas Tuchel's system requires centre-backs to step into midfield when required. Zouma's inability to do so affects the balance of the team. Due to this, the German manager is insisting the Chelsea board on the signing of Jules Kounde to replace Zouma.

While Zouma is an excellent defender, his high wages are a stumbling block for interested parties. West Ham have reportedly dropped their interest in the Frenchman for this reason. Therefore, Zouma could end up staying at Chelsea after all.

With Zouma not leaving, Chelsea will have an abundance of centre-backs at the club. Although Thiago Silva and Azpilicueta are in the twilight of their careers, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are more than capable of stepping in. Reece James has also featured on the right side of the back three, which provides Tuchel with another option.

Such a situation could render Jules Kounde redundant. A bloated squad often harms the morale of the dressing room. Hence, Chelsea should steer clear of Jules Kounde in this particular transfer window.

