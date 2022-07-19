3 reasons why Chelsea should prioritize signing Presnel Kimpembe over Jules Kounde this summer

Chelsea are having a busy summer transfer window as the Blues aim to strengthen their squad for the 2022-23 campaign.

They have already secured the signing of forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £47.5 million. The Blues have also signed centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £33 million.

It is expected that more signings could still be made by the West London club.

Andreas Christensen joined Barcelona while Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid, both on free transfers. Hence, Thomas Tuchel's side need reinforcements in defense.

Reports, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, suggest that Chelsea could make a move for both Prensel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde.

The two defenders will add a lot of firepower to Chelsea's backline. However, considering the current inflated transfer market, a move for both players will be expensive.

It could also affect the game time of some young stars in the Blues team next season, such as Levi Colwill and Ethan Ampadu.

Chelsea and Levi Colwill will make a decision soon - as Koulibaly deal is done, Kimpembé and Aké in talks. More on Chelsea. Levi Colwill, now likely to leave on a permanent deal this summer - as Tuchel and Boehly are working to sign three top centre backs.Chelsea and Levi Colwill will make a decision soon - as Koulibaly deal is done, Kimpembé and Aké in talks. More on Chelsea. Levi Colwill, now likely to leave on a permanent deal this summer - as Tuchel and Boehly are working to sign three top centre backs. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea and Levi Colwill will make a decision soon - as Koulibaly deal is done, Kimpembé and Aké in talks. https://t.co/YdxS9d7ymS

A move for either Kimpembe or Kounde would be a more suitable decision. However, going by a few indices, PSG's defender Kimpembe could be a better transfer target than Kounde.

As such, this article will take a look at three reasons as to why Tuchel's side should prioritize signing Kimpembe.

#3 Physical presence

Kimpembe is one of the best defenders in Europe

Considering the physical nature of the Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain defender Kimpembe could be a much better bargain for Chelsea than Kounde.

While the Sevilla player is also a top centre-back, Kounde isn't really the tallest defender which could be a worry for the Blues. Kounde's height is 5ft 10 inches, which doesn't look dominant for aerial duels.

Kimpembe, on the other hand, is much taller than his French counterpart at 6ft. His height could be a huge asset for Tuchel's team in defending set pieces.

- 2018 World Cup winner

- x4 Ligue 1 titles

- Loves Kante

- Played under Tuchel

- PSG vice captain

- Left footed



Thoughts, Blues fans?



#CFC #Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in PSG's Presnel Kimpembe- 2018 World Cup winner- x4 Ligue 1 titles- Loves Kante- Played under Tuchel- PSG vice captain- Left footedThoughts, Blues fans? #Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in PSG's Presnel Kimpembe(@lequipe)- 2018 World Cup winner- x4 Ligue 1 titles- Loves Kante- Played under Tuchel- PSG vice captain- Left footed Thoughts, Blues fans? #CFC https://t.co/IhQQZZJkYX

The 26-year-old defender could also form a decent defensive partnership with either Thiago Silva or Koulibaly in a back-four or back-three system.

#2 Leadership quality

Kimpembe is the vice-captain of PSG

Despite being just age 26, Kimpembe already possesses strong leadership qualities and is the current vice-captain of PSG.

Having a leader like Kimpembe would be a great addition to Tuchel's relatively young team and could help organize the defense.

I wonder what Tuchel sees in Kimpembe that we don't? 🤔

The French player will also compliment the likes of Koulibaly 31 and Silva 37, thus bridging the gap between experience and youthfulness.

The Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, as seen in Metro. Kimpembe could be an ideal replacement for the Spaniard with his experience and leadership.

#1 Relationship with Tuchel & Silva

Chelsea defender Silva played with Kimpembe at PSG

Another reason why Kimpembe could be a better bargain for Chelsea this summer is because of his close relationship with the Blues manager.

Unlike Sevilla defender Kounde, the PSG defender has worked with Tuchel during the German tactician's time in France.

Kimpembe was a key member of Tuchel's team at PSG during the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 seasons. He also featured in games for Tuchel during a few parts of the 2020-21 season before the German was sacked.

So having Kimpembe at Chelsea next season will be a bonus for Tuchel as he knows the 26-year-old well enough. This will make it easier for the player to settle into the team and also win the trust of the Blues manager.

The French defender also has a good relationship with Brazilian defender Silva, as both players played together at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kimpembe and Silva were Tuchel's preferred centre-back pairing after he drifted Marquinhos into midfield. A clear example was PSG's Champions league final game against Bayern Munich in 2020, which unfortunately ended in a 1-0 loss for the Parisians.

