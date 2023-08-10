Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Chelsea's new manager has sparked a wave of optimism among Chelsea supporters. After a disappointing 2022–23 season that saw Chelsea finish 12th in the Premier League, there is a sense that Pochettino can help the Blues reclaim their spot at the top of English football.

Pochettino has a proven track record of getting the best out of his players and implementing an exciting, attacking style of play.

In Pochettino's previous managerial stints with Southampton, Tottenham, and PSG, he showcased his abilities as an elite-level coach. Now at Chelsea, he has the platform to truly establish himself as one of the best managers in world football.

As Chelsea's pre-season games have indicated, Pochettino is already implementing his philosophy and making some key changes.

Here are three reasons why Chelsea are set to thrive under Pochettino this season:

1. Pochettino's emphasis on fitness and energy

One of Chelsea's biggest issues last season was poor fitness levels, which impacted their performances. Pochettino has stressed the importance of fitness from the outset, saying he wants to see "great attitude and energy".

The intensive pre-season training has visibly improved Chelsea's fitness. Against Brighton, Chelsea's players were constantly moving and pressing with real dynamism under his guidance.

Pochettino's high-intensity approach demands maximum effort and fitness. With a full pre-season to implement his methods, Chelsea's squad will undoubtedly be among the fittest and sharpest in the Premier League.

2. Pochettino's attacking style of play

Pochettino's teams play an entertaining, front-foot brand of football with plenty of attacking intent. This stylistic identity was clear in his previous jobs. Spurs and Southampton had some of the league's most exciting attacks under him.

The early signs of Pochettino's changes at Chelsea are promising. There have been some excellent team goals, showcasing fast passing moves and clever interchanges around the penalty area under Pochettino.

Pochettino wants his attackers to collide quickly. This approach will enable Chelsea's array of elite forwards like Sterling and Nkunku to thrive.

An attacking style also plays to the strengths of Chelsea's flying fullbacks, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who will be encouraged to bomb forward. Expect Chelsea to score plenty of goals and put on an exciting spectacle for Chelsea fans this season.

3. Pochettino is renowned for developing young players

Pochettino has an excellent track record of nurturing young talent. At Spurs, Pochettino transformed the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Eric Dier into consistent Premier League performers. The opportunity to further develop Chelsea's crop of youngsters was likely a major factor in Pochettino taking the job.

Chelsea now have academy graduates like Reece James and Conor Gallagher as first-team regulars. Exciting talents such as Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah have also emerged. Under Pochettino's guidance, these players can establish themselves among Europe's elite.

Pochettino is also adept at recruiting and developing young players. Don't be surprised to see more promising talents join Chelsea and thrive under Pochettino's management.

Mauricio Pochettino's early impact at Chelsea has been profound. The Chelsea squad already looks fitter, sharper, and ready to play an exhilarating brand of attacking football.

With Pochettino's coaching expertise, Chelsea's young talents could reach a world-class level this season. Stamford Bridge is set to witness Chelsea playing attractive, dynamic football while challenging for major trophies once again.

Can you think of any other reasons why Pochettino is the perfect fit? Have your say in the comments section below!

