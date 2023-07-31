3 reasons why Liverpool should sign Romeo Lavia for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season

This summer's transfer window has seen many of Europe's top clubs chase talented young players such as Romeo Lavia who can strengthen their squads. A list of high-profile names has been linked to big money moves, but one name that keeps popping up is Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Despite being just 19 years old, the Belgian midfielder, Romeo Lavia, took the Premier League by storm last season with his surreal displays of footballing competence in Southampton's midfield.

Romeo Lavia showed maturity beyond his years and had a breakout season for the Saints in the Premier League last year. Lavia's versatility and room for growth have caught the eye of teams like Liverpool who are keen to secure Lavia's services.

But what makes Romeo Lavia one of the hottest transfer targets of the summer? Here are three reasons why Romeo Lavia is the player that Europe's elite clubs are vying to sign:

#1 Lavia's relentless ball-winning ability

At the base of Southampton's midfield, Romeo Lavia showcased relentless pressing and tackling brilliance to consistently regain possession for his team. Lavia averaged a mammoth 7.5 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Lavia displayed excellent technique in his perfectly timed standing tackles to steal the ball off opponents' feet. Lavia was a significant barrier for opposition attacks, cutting off passing lanes to make crucial interceptions.

This ball-winning excellence makes Lavia the ideal midfielder for teams like Liverpool, who employ a high press to win the ball back quickly in advanced areas. Lavia's hunger to regain possession would be ideally suited to their systems. At just 19, Lavia's defensive skills are already at an elite level.

#2 Lavia's composure under pressure

Beyond his defensive strengths, Lavia stands out from the rest. Romeo Lavia is highly competent at making spaces and putting pressure on opposition midfielders.

Once he receives the ball, Lavia keeps possession with short passes, helping his team retain the ball.

Lavia's maturity under pressure has drawn comparisons to Sergio Busquets. Such composure is a rare trait in young midfielders and a massive attraction for elite clubs.

#3 Lavia is a complete midfielder

While Lavia is already an outstanding defensive midfielder, there are clear signs that he can grow into an all-out, box-to-box player. He has shown flashes of brilliance by getting forward, driving the ball, and looking threatening around the box.

Lavia's forte is not just his positioning and technique but also carrying the ball with his dribbling. He also has a decent range of passing and the vision to make plays. Although Lavia's final ball and shooting need refinement, he definitely shows potential.

Teams like Liverpool believe Romeo Lavia has the technical skills to evolve into a dominant midfielder. If Lavia lives up to his potential, there is no stopping him from becoming a Premier League regular.

