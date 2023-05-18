Vinicius Jr.'s strike against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu was as terrifying for Real's opponents as it can get. The Brazilian known to use trickery and pace inside the box showed that he is an equal threat from outside the box against the Cityzens. It is an ominous sign for what still has to come from the winger.

The strike against Manchester City perfectly encapsulates Vinicius' remarkable season. While Karim Benzema was fit and firing on all cylinders last season, injuries have curtailed the Frenchman's influence this season. The onus has largely been on Vinicius to deliver this season and he has not disappointed so far.

Nobody believed in the winger's ability to come this good for Real after the club signed him from Flamengo for a club record £38m for a teenager. Those lingering doubts soon started turning into a reality after he failed to live up to the billing in his first three seasons at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival resulted in the revival of Vinicius and after a historic 2021-22 season for Real in which he broke the double-digit barrier in goals and assists for the first time in his career, he is destined to achieve bigger things at Real Madrid.

However, his immediate future with the club is still up for debate. His current deal at Real Madrid is set to expire in 2024 and no official confirmation for an extension has yet been released. Given his performance for club and country this season, it is only logical that Real must go all out to secure his services for the long term.

So, without any further ado, let's look at three reasons why Real must tie him up for a long-term deal:

#3 Playing style

While Vinicius is capable enough to play anywhere along the frontline, he is usually deployed on the left flank of Real's attack from where he cuts inside and uses his right foot to good effect.

However, what sets Vinicius apart from other wingers is his ability to set up his teammates. Not many wingers can score as often as they assist and it is a testament to his ability to contribute equally to both metrics of the games.

For all their ability to retain possession and control games, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have never been the kind of players who would deliver 20+ assists every season. Both veterans have always needed someone to take possession of them and deliver the final pass to their teammates.

The Brazilian conjured up 20 assists last season and till now, he has provided 21 to his teammates across club and country. The Brazilian, who has not reached his peak years yet, has produced elite numbers for a footballer in his prime. Besides, he is averaging 1.9 key passes per game and is not behind elite playmakers such as Kevin De Bryune, who is averaging 3 key passes per game as per WhoScored.

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe has only provided nine assists to his teammates this season. Although the Frenchman has scored 38 goals this season, Real Madrid needs a winger who is also a playmaker. And this strengthens Vinicius' case over Mbappe, who was set to sign for Madrid last summer.

#2 Big game mentality

During his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti has compared Vinicius to Mbappe and has proclaimed that he is, perhaps, the most decisive player in the world right now. (as per the Athletic)

It is a bold claim by the Italian, especially for someone who has delivered on expected lines in only two campaigns in his career. But if Vinicius' performances in the big games are anything to go by, Ancelotti might be on to something.

Since the beginning of last season, there have been various occasions where Vinicius rose to the occasion and turned it on in style. During last season's fairytale Champions League campaign, he assisted Benzema's first goal in the last 16 which sparked a wild comeback against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He assisted in both legs against Chelsea in last year's UCL quarter-final. Later on, he scored a spectacular solo goal against City at the Etihad and was the scorer of the only goal in the final against Liverpool.

Even in this season's last 16 tie against Liverpool, he was the one who scored two goals after Real had gone down 2-0 in the first 20 minutes. He was involved in all four of Real Madrid's goals against Chelsea in this year's UCL quarterfinal. He also played a key role in Real's rout of Barcelona in this year's Copa del Rey semi-final.

Time and again, the Brazilian has displayed his ability to deliver at the biggest stages. One simply can't be the best without beating one of the best in business. And right now, the Brazilian is on a mission to let everyone know what he is capable of.

#1 Age & Fitness

Despite all his achievements in the past two seasons, Vinicius is yet to turn 23. And the fact that he has established himself as an undisputed starter at a club like Real Madrid is truly a magnificent feat.

However, for a player to find a regular playing spot, he needs to stay fit for the majority of the season. And the fact that Vinicius has managed to keep himself relatively fit during his time at Real is truly commendable.

In the 2018-19 season, he was out for two months following a ruptured knee ligament that kept him on the sidelines for nine games. Apart from that, he has not missed any games for Real due to injury.

Since his arrival at the Bernabeu, his commitment to fitness is a testament to his dedication at the highest level. It is all the more remarkable since he has been the most fouled player this season across the big five leagues until February as per Mundo Deportivo.

Besides, Vinicius is yet to turn 23 and his peak years are ahead of him. Given his dedication to remain fit, he looks destined to play a starring role for Real Madrid down the left-hand side of their attack.

