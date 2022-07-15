3 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur can win the Premier League next season

It’s been more than five decades since Tottenham Hotspur last won a league title; within that time all their rivals have won the league at least once. Tottenham’s lack of winning the league is not due to a lack of trying; they finished second to Chelsea in 2017 and third to Leicester City in 2016, with their 2-2 draw against Chelsea handing the Foxes a maiden Premier League title.

Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated the Premier League for the past few seasons, with both sides hitting incredible heights to win the league. Last season, the gap between the top two clubs and the rest of the top six was 19 and 18 points, respectively. Fans and experts may worry about which side is capable of breaking this dominance. Tottenham might just be that side.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial ✍️ We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend. ✍️ We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend.

Under normal circumstances, Tottenham don't look like a side that can give the top two clubs a run for their money. However, the edge they have now that they lacked before has been provided by their new manager, Antonio Conte. The Italian took charge of the club in November 2021 following a run of poor performances from Nuno Espirito Santo. It is difficult to write off Conte's side, especially if they’re underdogs.

Below are three reasons Tottenham can win the league this season.

#3 The Conte effect

Conte guided Tottenham to a fouth place finish last season.

Few managers have achieved what Conte has achieved. He guided Juventus to a 49-game unbeaten streak. At Chelsea, he equalled the longest winning streak in the Premier League at the time (13 matches) and has won the league title at every top club he has managed.

He started Juventus’s nine-year league dominance. At Inter Milan, he ended Juve’s nine year league dominance and in England he was the last manager to win the league before City and Liverpool’s dominance. The Italian has also improved the level of his players as seen by the improvement of Eric Dier. Last season, the Italian bested City and was unbeaten against Liverpool.

#2 Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have finished league top scorers in the past two seasons

In the Premier League era, no duo is more dangerous than Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane. Their complimenting style of football and mutual understanding make them one of the most potent attackers in world football. The pair recorded 56 goal contributions (40 goals, 16 assists) which is 81 percent of the goals Tottenham scored in the league last season.

For Spurs to have a shot at winning the league, both players will have to replicate the form they’ve shown in the last few seasons. They must also deliver in the big games when it matters. With Richarlison added to the duo this summer, they are more dangerous than in previous seasons. Should the Brazilian attacker perform at the duo’s level, they have a big chance in the league.

#1 New Signings

Richarlison moved from Everton to Spurs for €58 million this summer.

Conte is one of the most demanding managers in world football. He resigned from Juve after the club refused to give him the signings he wanted. He also resigned from Inter following the sale of key players without sensible replacements. Spurs have recognized this and have worked to provide the 52-year-old Italian with the players he demands.

#WelcomeRicharlison ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.Welcome, @richarlison97 ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.Welcome, @richarlison97! 🔥#WelcomeRicharlison

With the transfer market still open for at least seven weeks, it’s very likely that Spurs will still bring in quality players to improve the squad and put Conte in the position he wants to be. So far, the north London side have signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion, Richarlison from Everton and Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. Djed Spence is also close to joining signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. These players are crucial to the position Conte needs re-enforcement.

It won't be an easy season for Tottenham if they want to win the league, with Conte at the helm, they have a manager with a wealth of experience in pressure situations. If all goes into Conte’s plan, Hugo Lloris might be lifting the Premier league in May of 2023.

