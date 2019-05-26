3 reasons why Arsenal will beat Chelsea in the Europa League final

Azerbaijan's Capital Baku

Instead of a derby held in London, the two London clubs will meet in Baku for the Europa League final. Both sides have geared up for the clash in their respective ways. Chelsea faced New England Revolution in America while Arsenal held a closed door friendly against LASK Linz.

Victory for the Blues will add another trophy to their cabinet. However, for Arsenal, there is something more to it than just the trophy. Winning the Europa League is the only route left to play in the Champions League next season. Surely, the North London club will be eager to return to the elite competition after playing no role in it for two consecutive seasons.

Unai Emery knows the significance of winning this competition and he knows exactly what it takes to lift the trophy, having done it previously at Sevilla. Here are three reasons why the Gunners will win the competition.

#3 Arsenal's prolific duo in the Europa League

Valencia v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : Second Leg

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were responsible for all seven goals scored in the semi-final ties against Valencia. In all, the Gabonese has eight goals whilst the French striker has five goals in the competition thus far.

Both forwards might have scored fewer goals individually than the top scorer of the competition, Olivier Giroud, but when playing together, the duo has almost never stopped scoring.

With their attacking prowess, there is a high chance that both strikers will put a few past Chelsea. They have led Arsenal to this far in the competition, proving themselves time and again in big matches.

Arsenal and Chelsea would definitely have their chances, but it will be a matter of how many of those each side can convert. Aubameyang and Lacazette have been brilliant this season and they look sharper than the Blues' attackers. This vital edge could see the Gunners beat Chelsea.

1 / 3 NEXT