3 reasons why Frank Lampard should not be Chelsea's next manager 

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
887   //    18 Jun 2019, 08:28 IST

Lampard applauds the Derby faithful after their frustrating playoff final defeat by Aston Villa at Wembley
Lampard applauds the Derby faithful after their frustrating playoff final defeat by Aston Villa at Wembley

Frank Lampard's Rams suffered a playoff final heartbreak with a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa a few weeks ago, after what could be considered as an excellent first season in management.

That hasn't fazed Chelsea, who reportedly see their legendary midfielder Frank Lampard as the front-runner to take over and become first-team boss this summer - with Maurizio Sarri having joined Serie A champions Juventus over this past weekend.

It's inevitable we will get a definitive answer on who will take the hot seat in west London sooner rather than later, with 2019/20 pre-season set to start in a matter of weeks.

Yet, as impressive a start to his managerial career has been, Lampard just isn't the man to take the Blues forward right now. So with that in mind, here are three reasons why he should not be their new boss this summer:

#3 Still inexperienced, despite current Derby spell

Lampard celebrates after his Derby side overcame a first leg deficit to beat Leeds in their playoff semi-final
Lampard celebrates after his Derby side overcame a first leg deficit to beat Leeds in their playoff semi-final

Starting with the most obvious point, Lampard's inexperience - despite a promising start at Derby this past season - is important to take into account when analyzing pros and cons. He has only been in full-time management for twelve months and has not yet learned enough, nor gained adequate experience and know-how to succeed at a club of Chelsea's stature.

Naturally, you can argue he has experience from his playing days which does sometimes translate in management, but it's not a seamless transition. He returned to the Blues in 2017 to earn the necessary coaching badges, working on his B and UEFA Pro Licence which was a year-long process in itself.

As part of the curriculum, he worked with the U-18 and U-23s, so it wasn't long before links with managerial vacancies arose - such as Oxford United and a few others, besides.

Joining Derby alongside Jody Morris represented a risk, but equally a welcome one for the Rams. They were bringing in a famous, highly respected name though if things went awry early in the season, they probably would have maintained a patient stance nonetheless.

Advertisement

They narrowly finished in a playoff position last season under Gary Rowett, so would have been hoping for similar success under Lampard.

His appointment galvanized the squad, who enjoyed excellent form at times and were flying high alongside the top sides for most of the campaign. However, it's clear that he's just not as experienced right now. It seems an easy excuse but is justifiable, especially when considering the situations and issues he's yet to deal with.

As good as Chelsea are, are not at that level right now where he can just slot in and capitalize - instead, it's high time for a rethink.

With Cristiano Ronaldo or Eden Hazard in your ranks, things are more convenient and straight-forward. Lampard would be inheriting a squad with plenty of work to be done and right now, needs more luxuries than the sentiment of a heroic return - which can quickly fade.

More so, managing a club that is still undergoing major transition, a change in system might once backfire as Lampard could be blown away in a race where his counterparts include the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Derby County Frank Lampard Football Top 5/Top 10
