×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Inter Milan could beat Barcelona

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
267   //    24 Oct 2018, 20:46 IST

Barcelona will face Inter Milan on Wednesday night
Barcelona will face Inter Milan on Wednesday night

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday night, with the game between Barcelona and Inter Milan being one of the standout fixtures. Both teams have six points from two games in Group B and look poised to go through.

However, the race for who finishes top of the group is still on, and that is what makes this fixture even more special. Barcelona will be playing at home, but that does not mean they will have it easy against the resurgent Italian side.

Inter Milan may have started the season poorly, but the club has since turned things around and currently sit third in the Serie A. Also, Luciano Spalletti seems to have found the perfect way to get the best out of his players irrespective of how tough the opponent is.

This, and several other factors, mean that Barca will need to be at their best to defeat the Italian giants. The Catalan side will undoubtedly begin the game as favourites, but the Nerazzurri also have what it takes to come out of Camp Nou with a win.

Here are three reasons why Inter Milan could beat Barcelona:

#3 No Messi

Messi suffered an injury against Sevilla on Saturday
Messi suffered an injury against Sevilla on Saturday

By now everybody knows that this Barcelona side is made up of 10 players and Lionel Messi. That is not to say the other players are average, but there is also no denying the fact that the entire team is overly dependent on their Argentine captain.

The 31-year-old has been the main man at Barca for many years, yet it still feels like the team cannot play without him. Unfortunately, Messi will be unavailable when the club welcomes Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

His unavailability, obviously a big blow to Barca, will delight Inter Milan since there are very few players capable of stopping him. The Argentine simply has the ability to change the face of games on his own.

This is the kind of player Barca will be missing and that immediately gifts Inter Milan a lifeline.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Inter Milan Football Lionel Messi Mauro Emanuel Icardi Luciano Spalletti Football Top 5/Top 10 Ernesto Valverde
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Barcelona vs Inter Milan Preview: 4 Things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: FC Barcelona v Inter Milan...
RELATED STORY
UCL 2017/2018 - Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Three players...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 5 players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 20th October 2010:...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino terms Inter defeat as "cruel"
RELATED STORY
Why Mauricio Pochettino must take responsibility for...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest players to have never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT YOU VAL
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Valencia
FT AEK BAY
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Bayern München
FT HOF OLY
3 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
FT SHA MAN
0 - 3
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
FT ROM CSK
3 - 0
 Roma vs CSKA Moskva
FT REA VIK
2 - 1
 Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN JUV
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Juventus
FT AJA BEN
1 - 0
 Ajax vs Benfica
Today CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Today PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
Tomorrow BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
Tomorrow LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
Tomorrow GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us