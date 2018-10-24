Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Inter Milan could beat Barcelona

Barcelona will face Inter Milan on Wednesday night

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday night, with the game between Barcelona and Inter Milan being one of the standout fixtures. Both teams have six points from two games in Group B and look poised to go through.

However, the race for who finishes top of the group is still on, and that is what makes this fixture even more special. Barcelona will be playing at home, but that does not mean they will have it easy against the resurgent Italian side.

Inter Milan may have started the season poorly, but the club has since turned things around and currently sit third in the Serie A. Also, Luciano Spalletti seems to have found the perfect way to get the best out of his players irrespective of how tough the opponent is.

This, and several other factors, mean that Barca will need to be at their best to defeat the Italian giants. The Catalan side will undoubtedly begin the game as favourites, but the Nerazzurri also have what it takes to come out of Camp Nou with a win.

Here are three reasons why Inter Milan could beat Barcelona:

#3 No Messi

Messi suffered an injury against Sevilla on Saturday

By now everybody knows that this Barcelona side is made up of 10 players and Lionel Messi. That is not to say the other players are average, but there is also no denying the fact that the entire team is overly dependent on their Argentine captain.

The 31-year-old has been the main man at Barca for many years, yet it still feels like the team cannot play without him. Unfortunately, Messi will be unavailable when the club welcomes Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

His unavailability, obviously a big blow to Barca, will delight Inter Milan since there are very few players capable of stopping him. The Argentine simply has the ability to change the face of games on his own.

This is the kind of player Barca will be missing and that immediately gifts Inter Milan a lifeline.

