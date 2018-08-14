Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Luka Modric should join Inter Milan

Hitesh Chhabra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
735   //    14 Aug 2018, 14:30 IST

Modric with the Golden Ball

The Croatian captain had a splendid World Cup in Russia, winning the hearts of every football fan in the world. The guy cannot be hated. But recently, the best midfielder in the world is being linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Luciano Spalletti is looking to revamp his attack, as shown by the signing of Nainggolan from AS Roma and Keita Baldé on loan from AS Monaco. Well, the Real Madrid president is sure that he will not depart this summer. But recently, Modric's agent has confirmed that "he will play in Italy".

The first thing to consider is how Luka will line up in the Inter squad. As Spalleti is looking to strengthen the attack, Luka is most likely to play as a central attacking midfielder. He will perfectly fit into the squad replacing Joao Mario.

They already have one of the best strikers in Italy, Mauro Icardi. With the new squad, Inter can become a tough side to play against. Here's why he should go with this transfer:-

#3 Modric looking for a new challenge

Will
Will they face each other in different jerseys?

With Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, Modric also wants to challenge himself by playing in a new league with a different atmosphere. The golden ball winner has already won every possible accolade that is there to win with Los Blancos.

The meeting between Florentino Perez and the midfielder didn't go as planned as the midfielder stated his desire to leave. The 32-year-old was also offered double his present salary, to stay at Real Madrid.

Apart from this, Luka is also set to play the Uefa Supercup against Atletico Madrid. Julen Lopetegui is keen on keeping the midfielder into the squad for this season, as some experience is needed to win titles as Ronaldo has already departed.

At this age, it would be really great to end his career with a new challenge.

1 / 3 NEXT
Serie A 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Inter Milan Football Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
