3 Reasons Why Manchester United Must Consider Signing Rakitic In January

Shikhil Vyas 08 Dec 2019, 17:03 IST

Rakitic has been a loyal servant for Barcelona

"I feel sad."

These were the words of Ivan Rakitić when he made an appearance on Jorge Valdano’s TV show. Of course, a reaction like this is expected from someone who has only played a total of 397 minutes of football in LaLiga this season, with only 3 starts to his name. This is a remarkable turnaround for a player of Rakitić’s calibre who until last season was a crucial member of the Barcelona squad. We all know football changes fast, and frankly speaking, we all knew that it would happen. Rakitić’s fall from grace was inevitable the moment Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window. It is his failure to seek pastures anew that has led to this predicament. Rakitic then quipped,

“How does my little girl feel when her toy is taken away? Sad. I feel the same way. They have taken the ball away from me.”

This is coming from a player who has been one of the best performers for Blaugrana after joining from Sevilla 5 years ago. And it’s not like Rakitić’s powers have waned. At 31 years of age, the Croatian is still near his peak with seemingly 2-3 of his best years ahead of him.

A situation like this makes it an attractive opportunity for a club like Manchester United, who are in dire need of midfielders. We may have seen a shift in the club’s transfer policy over the summer where they don’t chase big names anymore. But they should not let an opportunity and player like Rakitić slip away from their hands.

A number of factors come into play when we talk about this situation. So let’s dive deeper and discuss why United must do all they can to get Rakitić during the January transfer window.

