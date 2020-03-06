3 reasons why Manchester United should look to sign Thomas Partey in the summer

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, Manchester United's recruitment has been heavily criticised as the Red Devils have seemingly spent big in the transfer market but their on-field development has left a lot to be desired.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United seem to have developed a transfer strategy that has worked, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Odion Ighalo having impressed the Old Trafford faithful so far.

If United want to continue their development under Solskjaer, the upcoming summer transfer window will have to play a huge part in it as the side are in desperate need of reinforcements, especially in midfield. In this article, we will assess the three reasons why the Red Devils should look to sign Thomas Partey in the summer.

#3 Potential Nemanja Matic replacement

Matic might leave in the summer

Nemanja Matic signed for Manchester United in 2017 and his contract with the club runs out this summer. With seemingly no talks about a possible extension, it looks like the 31-year-old is all set to leave the Red Devils at the end of this season, which means they will need a replacement for him.

United should look at Partey as someone who can replace Matic quite seamlessly. The Ghanaian is a proper number six, who not only protects his defence but is also very good on the ball and almost unbeatable in the air. He can do everything Matic does for Solskjaer and that's why he could turn out to be the perfect replacement for the Serbian.

#2 An upgrade on the current options in defensive midfield

Partey will improve United instantly

There's no debating the fact that Manchester United are short in numbers and quality in midfield, especially in the number six role, as no one specialises in that spot beside Matic.

Even though Scott McTominay has done well for the Red Devils as a defensive midfielder in the absence of Matic, he doesn't necessarily deputise in that position. So, if the Red Devils sign a player like Partey, they will have someone who is a defensive midfielder and an instant upgrade on the current options. Partey is still only 26-years-old - currently in his prime - and will improve United's midfield by a mile.

#1 Availability

Partey has also been linked with a move to Arsenal

Partey's contract with Atletico Madrid runs until 2023 and it contains a release clause of just £42 million, which means he is up for grabs in the summer unless he signs a new contract with the club.

A player of Partey's experience for a comparatively small amount of money is a bargain in the current transfer market and because there aren't many recognised defensive midfielders available in the summer, United should consider going after Los Rojiblancos' Ghanaian midfield engine.

