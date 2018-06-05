Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

3 signings that can make Barcelona unstoppable

Nobody will be able to beat Barcelona if they get these players!

Apurva
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 13:39 IST
33.24K

FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde
FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona have a great squad right now and it was evident when they almost went unbeaten for the whole season last time. However, their Champions League campaign was sinusoidal and eventually, they were knocked out by AS Roma.

The Catalan giants are not without Andres Iniesta and replacing him is almost impossible. The huge gap left by the Spanish legend will be difficult to fill but Barcelona need to make a couple of world class signings to minimise the loss. 

While there are a lot of stunning players out there, it is important for Blaugrana to sign the ideal ones for their team. Signing random players isn’t the way forward, it is about signings who can make it into the first team and the one who can actually challenge players already in the starting XI.

Here are three players who can take Barcelona to the next level:

#3 Marco Verratti

Paris Saint Germain v Stade Rennes - Ligue 1
Paris Saint Germain v Stade Rennes - Ligue 1

With Iniesta gone, it is essential for Barca to sign a replacement. The ideal player who can do it right now is PSG star, Marco Verratti. The Italian is one of the best in the world right now and has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a long time.

He was reportedly close to joining them last summer but the Neymar saga made things bitter between the two clubs and he stayed put at Parc des Princes. Now might be the ideal time for Barcelona to make a move as PSG have FFP rules to comply with they would rather lose the midfielder than part ways with Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.

A midfield of Verratti, Busquets and Rakitic/Paulinho will be very difficult to get past. They will also be deadly in attack and create more chances for Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are already there in the squad and if they can chip in with some stellar performances when needed, Barcelona can go unbeaten next season and even break Real Madrid’s monopoly in the Champions League.

Manchester United have been linked with a £70 million move for Verratti and that means Barcelona will have to act fast if they wish to sign him.

Page 1 of 3 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Antoine Griezmann Marco Verratti Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Transfer News
5 signings FC Barcelona will probably make this summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Xavi blasts board for signings,...
RELATED STORY
5 best signings by FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Players Who Can Shine Next Season 
RELATED STORY
5 Players Barcelona Should Sign This Summer
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to make five signings worth €250 million,...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid: 3 things that Barcelona did...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings made by Barcelona under Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico...
RELATED STORY
5 tweaks Barcelona should look to make next season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018