3 signings that will make Barcelona unstoppable

Ernesto Valverde could win the Champions League with these players

Barcelona finished the 2018/19 season in a bittersweet manner, winning the LaLiga title but losing out on the Champions League and Copa del Rey titles respectively. As a result, Ernesto Valverde and Co. are now looking for fresh legs to improve the squad and challenge more vigorously for European glory next season.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a bunch of players in the transfer market this summer. With a couple of players expected to embrace the exit door at the club, the Barca fans can also expect to see new faces arriving at the Nou Camp.

That being said, let's have a look at 3 such players that will make Barcelona invincible if they manage to sign them:

#3 Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Leroy Sane's Manchester City future is uncertain

Leroy Sane's future at Manchester City remains unresolved yet. The German winger lost his place in the starting XI at the Etihad after losing Guardiola's trust and is being linked with an exit out of the club.

Bayern Munich are said to be in pole position to sign the German attacker, viewing him as the perfect replacement for Franck Ribery on the left. However, there's still a good chance for Barcelona to snap him up if they decide to pursue him.

The Catalans predominantly operate in a 4-3-3 system, with the left flank being occupied by their most expensive player in history, Philippe Coutinho. However, the Brazilian is much better when he functions in a deeper role as he did at Liverpool; he is far from a like-to-like replacement for Neymar, who occupied the left flank before him.

Sane could fit into the slot perfectly knowing that he has been one of the best players in the Premier League in that position. The 23-year-old would add much-required pace on the attacking front, something the Catalans have missed since Neymar's departure.

