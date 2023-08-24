3 strikers Chelsea should target in summer 2023 

Chelsea was never going to be an easy destination for Mauricio Pochettino. After the horrors of last season, it was clear that the Blues would not return to their glory days as quickly as they would have liked.

However, whatever optimism they generated during an encouraging 1-1 draw against Liverpool on GW1 soon evaporated against West Ham. The game against the Hammers showcased everything that Chelsea don't want to be; fragile at the back and profligate in attack.

For all the changes that have occurred at Stamford Bridge recently, the lack of goals has been a worrying constant for them. The last striker to score more than 20 goals in a PL season for Chelsea was Diego Costa back in 206-17. That was also the last time Chelsea won the Premier League.

The long-term injury to Christopher Nkunku has made matters worse for the Blues. Their Premier League rivals have strengthened over the summer and the margin for errors is as small as it has ever been.

So, without any further ado, let's look at three strikers Chelsea should target this summer:

#3. Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani could solve a host of problems for Chelsea.

French forward Kolo Muani would be an interesting proposition for the Blues. Given Christopher Nkunku's injury, Chelsea need someone adept at playing with his back to goal while also adding goals to their game.

Randal Kolo Muani can certainly be a great focal point for Chelsea's attack. While he is not as creative as someone like Benzema, Kane, or even Nkunku, he can link up play and bring other players into attack.

While representing France, he has proved to be a valuable focal point for Kylian Mbappe, who likes to roam freely and play off a striker in the final third. Pacy wingers like Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk would definitely benefit from Kolo Muani's presence.

More importantly, Kolo Muani scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season. Since Eden Hazard in the 2018-19 season, no player has come close to such numbers for the Blues.

#2. Dusan Vlahovic

Bologna FC v Juventus - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic's move to Juventus hasn't really worked out for either the player or the club. Despite scoring 24 goals in 64 appearances for Juventus, he hasn't looked like the player who scored 20+ goals in consecutive seasons with Fiorentina.

However, the 23-year-old Vlahovic is a complete striker, known for his physicality, technique, and eye for goal. Besides, he is also excellent at picking up the ball and holding it in the middle of the pitch or inside the right or left channels.

A change in environment could see Vlahovic get back to his best at Chelsea. The Blues have a young squad with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, who is known for his ability to convert young players into genuine superstars. If the Argentine tactician can get Vlahovic to reproduce his numbers from Fiorentina, it could spell doom for EPL defenders.

The only drawback here could be the price of the player. Juventus shelled out €70m for Vlahovic and they would not let a young and talented player leave for anything less than that. It seems the Blues would need to break the bank again to land another prized asset.

#1. Victor Osimhen

SSC Napoli vs Bologna FC - Serie A

Victor Osimhen was one of the best strikers in Europe last year. The Nigerian striker's decisiveness in front of goal and his devastating partnership with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia led Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades.

While Osimhen has always been a great finisher, he improved his overall attacking game a lot last season. As if his athleticism, directness, and off-the-ball movement were not enough, he added exceptional link-up play and hold-up play to his artillery last season.

The 24-year-old Nigerian scored 31 goals and provided five assists in only 39 games last season. And it was his absence from the Champions League quarter-final first leg against AC Milan that ultimately knocked Napoli out of the competition.

A player of Osimhen's caliber could resolve a host of the Blues' attacking issues. Although he won't come cheap, they haven't been shy in breaking the bank for a player in recent times.