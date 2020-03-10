3 talking points from Matchweek 29 | Premier League 2019-20

Ederson's mistakes proved costly for Manchester City.

Matchweek 29 of the Premier League will likely go down as one of the most important weeks this season, with Liverpool getting back on track after securing victory over Bournemouth and Manchester United shocking Manchester City to put the Reds two wins away from league glory.

It was equally as important in the relegation battle, which saw another valiant West Ham performance go unrewarded thanks to the combined heroics of Bernd Leno and Alexandre Lacazette for Arsenal. The result does, however, leave West Ham in 16th and out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

With that being said, here are 3 talking points from Matchweek 29 of the Premier League.

#1 Liverpool get back to winning ways against Bournemouth

Liverpool FC established a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth over the weekend

After suffering defeat in 3 of their last 4 games, Liverpool were desperate to get back to winning ways and back on track in the Premier League. Despite going a goal down, Jurgen Klopp's men got back to winning ways at home to Bournemouth, who are on a worrying run of form themselves, leaving them in a compromised position in the relegation battle.

The game's first goal came in controversial fashion when Bournemouth found the unexpected opener through a move that started with a push on Joe Gomez. The push left the Reds outnumbered and the Cherries with the ball that ended up in the back of the net when Wilson was gifted a tap in.

The goal silenced an originally rejuvenated Anfield who had seen a bright start from the Reds before the opener. Klopp would also have been worried about the scoreline as his side looked to avoid losing more games.

However, as we have seen on many occasions this season, Liverpool showed their fighting spirit to bounce back and were in the lead by halftime. The equalising goal came through the most likely source of goals in Mohamed Salah before his strike partner, Sadio Mane, turned the game on its head in the 33rd minute of the half.

Unlike the first half, the second half featured little to no action as Liverpool secured their first win in 2 games to get back on track in the English top-flight.

#2 Chelsea thrash Everton

Chelsea registered a 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday

Going into the much-anticipated game between Chelsea and Everton, both sides were in top form and many predicted an evenly-contested affair. However, as it turns out, Carlo Ancelotti's return to Stamford Bridge will not live long in the memory of Everton fans as the Toffees' were swept away after a dominant Blues performance.

Mason Mount got the goal-fest started in the 14th minute with a clever finish past Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal. The second goal came just 7 minutes later when Pedro raced through on goal to slot past Pickford and make it 2-0.

The halftime whistle may have given Everton a much-needed reprieval, but the second-half performance didn't improve and Chelsea soon added to their lead. Willian netted the third goal just 6 minutes after the restart, lashing the ball home for his 7th goal of the campaign.

Olivier Giroud then rounded off what was a scintillating performance from close range for the fourth goal, completing the thrashing. The result means Chelsea maintain a three-point lead over Manchester United, who currently sit in 5th place.

#3 Manchester United complete the double over Manchester City

Manchester United registered a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday

Since the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, Manchester United have looked like a much-improved side, with a genuine chance of finishing in the top four this season. Manchester City, on the other hand, have endured a tough few months which has resulted in the consolation of the Premier League title and now, another defeat in the Manchester derby.

City was the brighter of the two sides at the start and looked the more likely to score, but all it took was a Bruno Fernandes set-piece to turn the tie on its head and give United the lead against the run of play.

The goal came when Fernandes' clever routine found an unmarked Anthony Martial, whose volley found the back of the net courtesy of an out-of-character mistake by Ederson. City never really looked the same after the opener and despite maintaining most of the possession, they never looked like scoring.

Instead, the next goal came from the home side who once again capitalised on an Ederson mistake to find the net. This time, it was Scott McTomminay who benefited from the mistake. The Scotsman struck from 40 yards into the open goal left by Ederson. The result leaves United just 3 points away from the top four and Manchester City 25 points adrift in the title race.

