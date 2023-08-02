3 things Dusan Vlahovic could offer Chelsea if a possible swap deal with Romelu Lukaku materializes

Juventus attacker Dušan Vlahović is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea. As seen on The Guardian, the Premier League club is considering a player plush cash deal with the Italian club for a possible transfer.

The Italian club wants unwanted Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and will let Vlahović switch to Stamford Bridge if the Blues offer them the Belgian striker and an additional €40 million.

Mauricio Pochettino still wants to beef up his attacking unit, despite already roping in attackers Christopher Nkunku and Nicloas Jackson this summer. The Blues really struggled to score goals last season, and the manager is looking to remedy the club's attacking deficiencies in the upcoming campaign by bringing the best legs available.

Chelsea are desperate to get Lukaku off their books, and with Juve making the former Inter Milan a primary target, there is a high possibility that both clubs could strike a deal for Vlahović.

On that note, this article will look at three things the young Serbian striker could offer the West Londoners should a deal materialize.

#3 Vlahović's goal and attacking proficiency

Dusan Vlahović celebrating a goal

One major thing Vlahović will offer Chelsea is goals. The 23-year-old is one of the most decent and prolific strikers in Europe currently. He has recorded double-digit goals in Serie A in the last three seasons, which includes a season-best tally of 29 goals in 45 games during the 2021-22 campaign playing for Fiorentina and Juventus.

Vlahović is a strong forward who is not easily bullied by opposing defenders. His positioning, ability to sniff out opportunities, exploit open spaces, and capitalize on loose balls makes him a deadly point-man in the final third.

For an attacker, Vlahović's height also makes him an aerial threat from setpieces and incoming crosses. The 23-year-old also has a rare talent for free kicks having scored some impressive goals from them in recent seasons.

#2 Vlahović's healthy competition and options in attack

Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A

Another major thing Chelsea will benefit from bringing in Vlahović is healthy competition in the attacking department. With the addition of Vlahović to the team, Pochettino will have three players who are capable of playing as a center-forward, including Nkunku and Jackson.

All of the previously mentioned players would aspire to be included in the coach's starting lineup every week. As a result, they will strive to perform their best during training sessions and game days.

Furthermore, the signing of Vlahović offers the coach multiple options in the center-forward position, especially when injuries and fatigue begin to set in. It will also be a huge advantage to Chelsea in January 2024 when the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) commences.

Barring loss of form and injuries Nicolas Jackson will most likely be on international duty for his nation Senegal. Having Vlahović in the squad means the coach won't be short on options in attack.

#1 Vlahović's longevity and ambition

Dusan Vlahović in action for Juventus

Since taking ownership of Chelsea, the Tood Boehly-led board has invested majorly in the signing of young players, a clear statement of the intent of the futuristic project at the club. The current Chelsea squad is made up of young and ambitious players who have plenty of football years in them.

Vlahović ticks all the boxes for the kind of players the club currently desires in terms of longevity and ambition. At 23, the Juventus star is already a prominent name in the game and can give the Blues five to seven years of his best before reaching his peak.

Additionally, Vlahović is yet to win any major trophy thus far in his career. Playing for a top club like Chelsea gives Vlahović the opportunity to play in arguably the best league in the world as well as the chance to win some of the prestigious honors in club football.