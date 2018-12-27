×
3 Things Real Madrid must do to win the 'La Liga' and the 'Champions League' this season

Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
373   //    27 Dec 2018, 10:38 IST

Real Madrid struggled to cope up with Ronaldo's absence in the La Liga and the Champions League
Real Madrid struggled to cope up with Ronaldo's absence in the La Liga and the Champions League

Real Madrid has arguably been the most successful club of this decade. They have won four Champions League trophies in the past five years. They also have won two La Liga titles in the past seven years.

Barcelona was dominating the Spanish football in the last decade and the Madrid giants turned things around after buying Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United for a record transfer fee a decade ago.

Now that the champion footballer has moved to Juventus, the Los Blancos is struggling to make a mark in the La Liga this season. They are currently in the fourth place in the La Liga table, eight points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Nothing has changed for the Vikings even after changing their manager. Santiago Solari, the current manager of the team, must be looking for ways to improve their performance in the 2nd phase of the season.

Here are the three major issues that Real Madrid needs to solve quickly to try and win the La Liga and the Champions League this season.

#1 Bring in a Galactico

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale hasn't sparked this season
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale hasn't sparked this season

When Real Madrid sold their biggest superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, everyone was thinking how they could replace his goal-scoring prowess, However, Florentino Perez decided to not go for a replacement.

The team management also thought they could find a leader in the current squad but they failed miserably in front of the goal. Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Ascensio have been inconsistent throughout the campaign. Real Madrid managed to score just 24 goals which are far too less compared to their previous campaigns.

They need a proven goal scorer and a player who can find the back of the net much more regularly. Some of the players being monitored are Eden Hazard, Neymar Junior, and Harry Kane. They all are proven goal scorers and can help the Los Blancos to fill the void which Ronaldo has left. But the problem is that they can't get them cheaply in such a complicated and expensive transfer market.

They will have to act quickly and look for a Galactico in the winter transfer window if they want to win any more trophies this season.

