3 things that must happen for Barcelona to consider 2020 a success

Captain Lionel Messi lifted Barcelona's 26th La Liga title last season

Of all the fanbases in Europe, Barcelona's is arguably the most divided at the moment.

While some inexplicably claim that all is well with the squad given their standing in La Liga and the Champions League, several others seem to understand that the team in its present form is arguably the most flawed in well over a decade. Most of Barcelona's fixtures end in victory for the Catalans, but there seems to be an air of dissonance within the club, particularly concerning the manner in which the team plays its football.

Barcelona's unusually unattractive displays have become the norm in the recent past, and quick action must be taken by the club to bring in immediate improvement. Clubs across Europe seem to be improving with every passing day and with the winds of change blowing every which way, Barcelona runs the risk of being left behind.

The slope is not entirely slippery, however. Barcelona remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and continues to have the best footballing resources in the world at its disposal. Success is an absolute must in a club of Barcelona's stature, and the team and the management have to tick a few boxes if they are to still be seen as one of the best in the world.

3. Get the best out of Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has never been able to settle in Catalunya.

The summer transfer window of 2017 was arguably the most eventful in Barcelona's recent history. Barcelona's Brazilian superstar Neymar departed to Paris Saint-Germain for a whopping €222 million and kicked off a chain of events in the transfer window that will be discussed and analyzed for years to come.

The Catalans needed a young, talented player to fill Neymar's massive boots and Ousmane Dembele seemed the ideal fit. The French winger was tearing up the Bundesliga with his electric pace, and his ambidexterity made him nearly invincible in one-on-one situations. The Blaugrana were more than happy to break the bank for the Borussia Dortmund starlet.

All has not gone well for Dembele, however. The youngster has been constantly plagued by injuries and has appeared in only 81 fixtures in almost 3 seasons at the club. Dembele just never seems to stay fit for the most crucial of matches.

While several rumors of a transfer away from the club are doing the rounds, the fact that Ousmane Dembele's potential knows no limits is clear as day. The clock never stops ticking, and Barcelona must integrate the talented Frenchman into the team while there are still many years ahead of him. Barcelona's recent transfer record has been rather horrendous, and a fit and firing Dembele will help right several wrongs.

