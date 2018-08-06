FA Community Shield: 3 things we learnt as Manchester City beat Chelsea

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

Manchester City got their season off to the best possible start when they waltzed past a listless Chelsea under the Wembley sun. City ended up winning the game 2-0 and were the superior team throughout. Sergio Aguero rose to the occasion and bagged his 200th and 201st goal for City. The game which is viewed as a ‘glorified friendly’ by some, had a good tempo to it and became stretched at times.

Of the two managers, Pep would clearly be the happier of the two as he watched his side play some exhilarating football during the course of the game. Pep would want more of the same from his troops when they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal next Sunday.

On the other hand, Maurizio Sarri saw his side produce a sub-par performance at Wembley. If he hadn’t known already, he now knows that he has a monumental task on his hands to catapult Chelsea among England’s elite again.

With the Premier League just a week away, there were a few takeaways from the FA Community Shield. Through this article, we would look at those while analysing the implications it might have on the season to follow.

#1 'Sarriball' still has a long way to go

Sarri needs to do a lot of work

When Sarri was placed at the helm by Chelsea, the board knew they were getting their hands on a manager who likes to play free-flowing, attacking football aka ‘Sarri Ball’.

Sarri tweaked Chelsea’s system and is likely to go through with a 4-3-3, as opposed to the 3-4-3 deployed by Conte. He ventured into the market and bought Jorginho, an excellent ball-playing midfielder who could help Sarri ingrain his philosophy on the team.

Against Manchester City, they tried to play out from the back. However, their attempts lacked conviction and City were able to pinch the ball off them when they applied pressure. Jorginho was poor on the day. City’s midfield hassled and harried him into mistakes, whenever he was in possession. The Italian league is incomparable in pace to the Premier League and Jorginho will have to devise a method to overcome the close attention of opposition midfielders.

Apart from Jorginho, Fabregas and Pedro were poor. However, Chelsea’s worst player on the pitch was Morata. He looked bereft of confidence and lacked the movement that Sarri requires of his forwards.

David Luiz looked comfortable playing out from the back but Alonso was exposed on a number of occasions at Left Back.

Though it would be wrong to draw drastic conclusions from the Community Shield, Chelsea still look quite a way off the levels that Sarri would have liked. If the ‘Sarri Ball’ revolution is to encompass the Premier League, a lot of work needs to be done behind the doors and a few acquisitions are also necessary.

However, all is not doom and gloom for the Chelsea fans. In Sarri, they have an astute tactician who knows how to win games of football.

