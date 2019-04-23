3 Things that might happen if Cristiano Ronaldo fails to win the Champions League again

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 23 Apr 2019, 13:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the greatest player in the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese talisman is the top scorer of the competition with 126 goals from 162 appearances, followed by his arch-rival Lionel Messi with 110 goals.

Ronaldo's goal-scoring records in the Champions League is almost untouchable. The Portuguese has scored 65 goals in the knockout stages and 61 in the group stages of the competition, ending as the top scorer of the competition in seven seasons.

Besides leading the scoring charts, the five time Ballon d'Or holds a plethora of records. Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times and remains the only player to have scored in three finals.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer after winning three consecutive Champions League with Real Madrid but met with a premature exit against Ajax in the quarterfinal stages. Although it would be foolish to bet against someone like Ronaldo, the 34-year-old may fail to win the competition in the upcoming seasons.

Let us take a look at three things that will happen if the Portuguese star fails to win the competition ever again.

#3 A failed challenge

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

In an interview last year, Ronaldo asked Lionel Messi to accept 'the challenge' like him and join Serie A. Some time after Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed that moving to Juventus was not a challenge, and although Swede has a reputation of going over the top with his statements, it may not be the case this time.

Before Ronaldo joined Juventus, the Old Lady won the Serie A for the seventh successive time and enjoyed the domestic double four consecutive seasons. But Juventus were defeated in the Champions League final in 2015 and 2017.

It is crystal clear that Juventus spent over €100 million for a 33-year-old to win in Europe. The expectations are extremely high and the failure to win the Champions League fell below what the club and fans wanted.

As the Portuguese star is not getting any younger, time is short for him to help Juventus leave their mark in Europe.

1 / 3 NEXT