3 Things you did not know about N'Golo Kanté

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 989 // 21 Aug 2018, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

N'Golo Kante will go down as one of the best signings made by Chelsea

When you think of the best defensive midfielders in the game, Ngolo Kante comes straight to mind. Kante is known to be one of the most humble players in the world while on the field he is one the fiercest, to say the least.

Kante was a key part of the Leicester City squad that incredibly, won the Premier League a couple of years ago. Having spent just a single season at the King Power stadium, Chelsea came calling and he moved to Stamford Bridge for a sum reported to be around £30 million.

He, not only went on to become Chelsea's best player but won also won the PFA Player of the year award that season. The season following to that he won the FA Cup. This summer he won the greatest of the lot; helping France secure their second World Cup trophy in Russia.

Thus, It is fair to say that Kante has been the key to success for both his club and national teams. Despite all of his achievements, Kante is admired most for his humble personality. The pint-sized Frenchman does not showboat or live too lavishly. He is said to dress very simple and lead a simple lifestyle.

Most rival fans admire Kante for his attitude towards the game. Aside from the fact that Kante covers more than 70% of the pitch, we do not know much about him.

In this article, we look at 3 lesser known things about the World Cup winner:

#1 Owns second-hand car

Despite the riches, Kante doesn't believe in showboating

Footballers are known to own very luxurious and expensive cars. However, that is not the case with the Chelsea midfield general. According to this report in The Sun, Kante drives a second-hand mini cooper to training every day.

Kante, who earns close to £120,000-a-week at Chelsea, owns the budget car that can be easily bought for £20,000.

Kante explained:

“I’ve never been someone who loves a car and when I was young I didn’t have the ambition of a car or something like that. But my Mini, for the beginning, was good to learn to drive on the left. I got it in Leicester and I still have it now. But it’s good.”

To put this into perspective, teammate Eden Hazard is said to own a Mercedes Benz AMG GTR, Audi R8 V10, BMW X6 and an Audi RS4 Avant, each of which costs at least 3-4 times more than Kante's mode of transport. ( Source)

No wonder people admire Kante's humility!

1 / 3 NEXT