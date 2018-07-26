3 transfers you may have missed this week

Malcom to Barcelona was a headline transfer this week

As time races towards the transfer deadline in just two weeks time, clubs are becoming increasingly more urgent in their market dealings. Every day, countless transfers around the world are buried among high-profile rumours and headlines hogged by Europe's elite clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and beyond.

This week the transfers of Richarlison to Everton, Malcom to Barcelona, and Vinicius Junior to Real Madrid have dominated the sports pages around the world. Accompanied by rumours of big money moves involving Manchester United, Real Madrid, and others, there are precious few column inches given to other transfer activity.

However, beyond these three high-profile moves, there has been an enormous number of deals which may have passed you by. As clubs scramble to acquire their targets before the transfer window closes, some surprising and interesting activity has quietly slipped under the radar.

We have sifted through all of the done deals from this week and come up with a list of transfers you may not know about. From clubs first summer signings to incredible young prospects for the future, and spanning the lower reaches of the Premier League to the upper echelons of European football, here are 3 transfers you may have missed this week.

#1 Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich (€11.5 million rising to €18.7 million)

Alphonso Davies in action for Vancouver Whitecaps FC

At just 17 years of age, Alphonso Davies was announced as Bayern Munich's latest signing in the early hours of Friday, June 26th. The Canadian teenager has been signed for an initial fee of €11.5 million from the Vancouver Whitecaps with performance incentives meaning the final figure could be closer to €19 million.

This incredible price tag has made Davies the most expensive player ever signed from MLS, overtaking the previous record fee of €6.5 million paid by Villareal for the signature of Jozy Altidore in 2008.

#FCBayern are delighted to announce the signing of @AlphonsoDavies! 🇨🇦



He’s joined the club on a contract running until 2023 🔴⚪️ #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/yKSowVLsz7 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 25, 2018

The highly-rated prospect became the youngest person to play and score for Canda last year when playing in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. His goal against French Guiana also made him the first player born after the year 2000 to score an international goal at a top-level tournament.

The pacy winger made his debut for the Vancouver Whitecaps aged just 15 and has gone on to play 54 times for the Candian MLS side. Due to Fifa's age-restriction rules, Davies will remain at Vancouver until the January transfer window when he will have turned 18 and be allowed to officially join Bayern.

Alphonso Davies has signed a deal with the German champions until 2023. Bayern's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, was delighted to beat off stiff competition from other top European clubs for the sought-after teenager's signature, telling the media:

"At just 17, he has a bright future ahead of him. Alphonso has many excellent qualities and it comes as no surprise that many other top clubs were after him. I'm delighted he's decided to join Bayern."

