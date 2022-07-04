3 wingers Chelsea could target as alternatives to Raphinha

Chelsea fans were elated when news first broke of the club's transfer rumors linking them with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Blues' new owner Todd Boehly was quick to strike an agreement with the Peacocks.

Usually, once a fee is agreed, the personal terms between the buying club and the player do not take long to resolve itself. However, that has not been the case with Chelsea and Raphinha. The Blues are having to wait for an answer from the player's camp, whose first preference is to join Barcelona.

The Catalans are in a tight financial situation, making it tough for them to outbid Chelsea and convince Leeds. The deal is in a complicated situation but Barca appear to be gaining ground with each passing day.

With that in mind, here are three alternatives for Raphinha Chelsea could look to sign in this summer's transfer window.

#1 Ousmane Dembélé - Chelsea's last hope

Ousmane Dembélé - Winger - Barcelona

As of July 1, Ousmane Dembélé is a free agent. The French winger failed to agree a new contract at Barcelona and is now without a club. Barcelona could still sign him on a new contract, but the wage demands could create an issue for the Catalans. Dembélé's first choice was to stay at Nou Camp but no agreement has come to fruition between the two parties.

Chelsea have long been reported to have an interest in Dembélé as a free agent. The winger made 21 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga last season, scoring one goal and providing 13 assists. Dembélé is only 25 years old and is an extremely talented player. He has also previously worked with Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Ousmane Dembele is a free agent. Offer from Barcelona remains his only formal option. Dembele wants double the €6 million base salary Barca offered. Dembele still hasn't rejected Barca but offer may be withdrawn soon should he fail to respond. Board divided on approach now. Ousmane Dembele is a free agent. Offer from Barcelona remains his only formal option. Dembele wants double the €6 million base salary Barca offered. Dembele still hasn't rejected Barca but offer may be withdrawn soon should he fail to respond. Board divided on approach now.

The major problem with Dembélé is that he is injury prone, although he has avoided any major setbacks over the last six months. Dembélé is an option for Chelsea as long as they can sign him on a free transfer. Paris Saint Germain were interested in him until Luis Campos came in as the director of football. Pre-season at Chelsea has begun, and the club should decide soon enough whether they want to bring him in this summer.

#2 Antony - The unproven option

Antony - Winger - AFC Ajax

22-year-old Antony has had a breakthrough season at Ajax, helping the Dutch side win the Eredivisie. The Brazilian winger made 32 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists. His form has garnered interest from all over Europe but most particularly Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag is reportedly keen to bring Antony to the club this summer.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



This is because Ajax are demanding a huge amount for Antony and United will not pay for it.

[@tipsbladet, @telegraaf] It does not look like [Antony] the 22-year-old football star will replace Holland with England after all.This is because Ajax are demanding a huge amount for Antony and United will not pay for it. It does not look like [Antony] the 22-year-old football star will replace Holland with England after all. This is because Ajax are demanding a huge amount for Antony and United will not pay for it.[@tipsbladet, @telegraaf]

Chelsea could look to Antony to come in and fill the gap on the right-wing. He has a brilliant left foot and would pose similar threats to Hakim Ziyech, Raphinha, and Dembélé. The problem is that Antony will cost a substantial fee, and he is unproven in the Premier League. Chelsea are looking at safer options, but if the club gets desperate and Antony is still available, they could make a move for the Ajax winger.

#3 Neymar Jr - The statement signing

Neymar Jr - Winger - Paris Saint Germain

Statement signings don't get much better than Neymar Jr. The 30-year-old Brazilian was comfortable and settled at PSG, but things have changed over recent weeks. Julien Laurens at ESPN reported that Luis Campos wants to sell Neymar as he looks to create a more balanced and focused team. Neymar himself does not want to leave but could be forced out of Paris this summer.

The same report also states that contact has been made with Todd Boehly and Chelsea by Neymar's representatives. Neymar would bring stardom and pure talent to the club, and he would solve Chelsea's issues on paper. Thomas Tuchel has also worked with him before, and the two have a good relationship. Neymar is injury prone, but that might be a calculated risk given the quality he can offer.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #MUFC #NUFC #PSG Neymar’s adventure at PSG is over. 3 clubs are reportedly in contention for the Brazilian’s signature: Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United - with Pini Zahavi already involved in talks with Todd Boehly (AS) #CFC Neymar’s adventure at PSG is over. 3 clubs are reportedly in contention for the Brazilian’s signature: Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United - with Pini Zahavi already involved in talks with Todd Boehly (AS) #CFC #MUFC #NUFC #PSG

PSG are willing to listen to offers and for their Brazilian star. He earns close to £600,000 every week, which is the largest stumbling block for any club. PSG might have to subsidize the wage and pay even some percent of his wages to push through a deal. Neymar made 28 appearances last season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists. It would be a blockbuster signing for Chelsea.

