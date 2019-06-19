3 young players who can step-up for Chelsea next season

Chelsea’s 2018/19 campaign was a roller-coaster ride. Despite the criticism thrown at Maurizio Sarri, the manager achieved success as he won the Europa League and managed a 3rd place finish in the Premier League behind champions Manchester City and Champions League winners Liverpool.

However, the Italian manager's time at the Stamford Bridge has come to an end after just one season as he was announced as Juventus' new manager after Max Allegri's departure from Turin. This makes the situation tough for the Blues as they have a challenging season ahead.

The biggest challenge for Chelsea is the transfer ban imposed on them. With an aging and underperforming squad along with the departure of their talisman, Eden Hazard, the Blues are in deep water. However, this may prove to be a blessing in disguise because of the abundant young talent present at the club and this season can be the perfect time for these youngsters to burst onto the scene under a new manager.

We look at 3 youngsters that can step up for Chelsea in the upcoming Premier League season.

1. Tammy Abraham

Since the departure of Diego Costa, Chelsea have struggled up-front despite trying various options. With Gonzalo Higuain and Olivier Giroud past their prime and not playing up to the mark, all eyes will be on youngster Tammy Abraham.

The 21-year-old was in magnificent form last season with Aston Villa in the second tier of English football and played a crucial role in the club's success as they secured promotion to the Premier League 2019/20. The Englishman is quick, good in the air, lethal in front of goal and has been consistent throughout the season scoring a goal every 137 minutes. With 26 goals to his name, the striker was the club’s top scorer this season.

After spending the last couple of years out on loan at various clubs, Abraham is now finally ready to play for the Blues and realise the immense potential he has.

