£30m-rated Manchester City target also ‘liked’ by Chelsea and Tottenham: Reports

Brighton & Hove left-back and Manchester City target Marc Cucurella is also admired by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Catalan journalist Albert Roge.

Brighton triggered the £15 million release clause in Cucurella's contract with Getafe to acquire his services last summer. The 23-year-old has since been a key player for the Seagulls, making 37 appearances across all competitions.

Cucurella has helped Graham Potter's side earn a place in the top half of the Premier League table going into their final match of the season. Having scored one goal and provided two assists as well, he was named Brighton's Player of the Season earlier this month.

It appears the Spain international's performances for Potter's side have not gone unnoticed. Premier League table-toppers Manchester City have reportedly identified him as an option to solve their persistent problems at left-back.

The Cityzens, though, are not the only club interested in signing Cucurella this summer. According to the aforementioned source, the former Barcelona youth player is also 'liked' by their league rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.

Albert Rogé @albert_roge El City de Pep Guardiola quiere fichar a Cucurella este verano como avanzó @MailSport . Añadimos que el canterano del Barça también gusta a Chelsea y Tottenham. Su gran temporada en el Brighton no ha pasado desapercibida. El precio será alrededor de los 30M de libras El City de Pep Guardiola quiere fichar a Cucurella este verano como avanzó @MailSport. Añadimos que el canterano del Barça también gusta a Chelsea y Tottenham. Su gran temporada en el Brighton no ha pasado desapercibida. El precio será alrededor de los 30M de libras https://t.co/9lqxqgysFr

It is worth noting that Cucurella has a contract with Brighton until the summer of 2026. The Seagulls will be reluctant to sanction a move for him just a year after signing him, but he could be available for around £30 million, as per the report.

Roge also clarified that Barcelona will not be in line for a cash windfall should Cucurella move to another club this summer. The Catalans received 10% of the £15 million fee Getafe earned for the left-back's transfer last year, but are no longer entitled to such sell-on fees.

Why do Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham need Cucurella?

The left-back has been a problem area for Manchester City for a while now. Joao Cancelo, who is primarily a left-back, has had to play at left-back for the Cityzens for most of the ongoing season, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has been used sparingly.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to sign an orthodox left-back to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Cucurella could thus be an ideal target for the Premier League table-toppers.

Chelsea's first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell has been sidelined with a long-term injury since November. Marcos Alonso is keen to return to Spain, according to Fabrizio Romano, and the Blues could sign a new full-back this summer.

Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon have played at left wing-back for Tottenham this season. However, it appears Antonio Conte wants to add Cucurella to his ranks ahead of next season.

