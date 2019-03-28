4 Barcelona players who could be out of the team this summer

Utkarsh Sharma

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Surviving at a team as competitive as FC Barcelona can be a tough task, especially if you are young to the European stage, or a loanee at the Catalan club. It requires a different level of physical and mental determination to survive at the top clubs or teams in any sport and skill and talent alone won't ensure a top spot.

The current situation at FC Barcelona is well, weird. The team is performing well on the pitch and the board is on a transfer spree for a few years running, bringing a lot of talented players into the squad. The youth academy, which dried up for a few years recently, has again been producing top talents. Garcia Piminenta's Barcelona B is full of talented La Masia graduates, and were the winners of last year's UEFA Youth League. This situation sounds like perfect for fans of the club, but for players earning a living while fighting for a spot in the first team, it means cut-throat competition.

Frankie De Jong would be joining Barcelona in the summer. De Ligt could also join him.

With the imminent arrival of more players in the summer and the board pursuing still more players elsewhere, it is clear that a few names would be missing on the Barça team sheet next season. Let's look at the four players who are very likely to be out of Barcelona over the summer;

#4 Jeison Murillo

Murillo on the Barça bench

It is hard to remember the last time Jeison Murillo put a foot wrong while playing in a Barcelona shirt, partly because of the little game time the defender has had at the Catalan side since coming to the Nou Camp at loan from Valencia.

Murillo's loan move raised a few eyebrows because Barcelona signed a defender who wasn't even starting for Valencia, a club that is certainly a few rungs beneath the Catalans in the league table. However, the 26-year-old has proven his footballing acumen in the limited chances he has been given by manager Ernesto Valverde.

In a highly competitive Barcelona defence, where a player like Samuel Umtiti is reportedly fighting for his future, Murillo's future at the Nou Camp is highly uncertain. The Colombian is currently on a loan-deal until the end of the season, and it is highly unlikely that Barcelona will make the move to purchase the centre back provided the defensive cover they already have, and the attempts to sign Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax.

