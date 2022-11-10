4 best-performing Argentina players in the 2022-23 campaign so far

Argentina are arguably one of the most dominant footballing nations in South America and their presence in the sport is significant.

La Albiceleste has been home to some of the greatest players in the world like Diego Maradona, Alfredo Di Stéfano and the invincible Lionel Messi. The South American nation have won the World Cup twice in history and will be looking to win the trophy for the third time in the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup competition.

Argentina have always been blessed with an array of tricky and aggressive players over the years. The 2022-23 campaign is no different as we have witnessed several brilliant displays from Argentine players.

We look at four of the best-performing Argentine players so far this season.

#4 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

The Argentine defender joined the Red Devils from Ajax for £56.7 million last summer and his presence has enhanced the overall performance of the defense.

Martinez has five clean sheets under his belt in 13 league appearances so far. His defensive resilience also helped Manchester United in keeping four clean sheets in six games during the group stage of the Europa League.

The 24-year-old has registered the most successful tackles in his own box in the Premier League so far this season. His remarkable defensive performances have put him in contention to feature at centre-back for Argentina in the upcoming World Cup.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



He's had no trouble adapting No player has made more successful tackles inside their own box this season than Lisandro Martinez (9)He's had no trouble adapting No player has made more successful tackles inside their own box this season than Lisandro Martinez (9) 💪He's had no trouble adapting 👀 https://t.co/tVoRo7kALD

#3 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

The forward joined Manchester City from Club Atlético River Plate for £14 million and his contributions in attack have been significant for Pep Guardiola.

Alvarez has netted three goals in 11 Premier League appearances so far. He has also scored two goals and registered as many assists in six appearances during the group stage of the Champions League.

The 22-year decent run of form has been outstanding and is likely to be selected in Argentina's squad for the World Cup.

#2 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

The Argentine is arguably one of the best forwards in Europe and his vision in attack has been immense for Inter Milan.

Martinez has netted seven goals and has registered two assists in 14 league appearances so far. Similarly, he registered three goal involvements in six appearances during the group stage of the Champions League.

Martinez is one of Argentina's most significant attackers and his attacking prowess will be pivotal for manager Lionel Scaloni in the upcoming World Cup.

Albiceleste News @AlbicelesteNews



1 Goal

1st in key passes [2]

1st in interceptions [2]

2nd in clearances [2]



8 G+A in his last 8 matches. Now, Lautaro Martinez is the 2nd top scorer of Serie A on 22/23. [ Lautaro Martínez until his departure between the players of Inter vs Bologna:1 Goal1st in key passes [2]1st in interceptions [2]2nd in clearances [2]8 G+A in his last 8 matches. Now, Lautaro Martinez is the 2nd top scorer of Serie A on 22/23. [ @ArgEnQatar Lautaro Martínez until his departure between the players of Inter vs Bologna:🔹1 Goal🔹1st in key passes [2]🔹1st in interceptions [2]🔹2nd in clearances [2]👉 8 G+A in his last 8 matches. Now, Lautaro Martinez is the 2nd top scorer of Serie A on 22/23. [@ArgEnQatar] https://t.co/olSmfjiaGX

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

The seven-time Balloon d’Or winner is Argentina's best-performing player so far this season and his intuition in attack has been significant for Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has netted seven goals and registered 10 assists in 12 league appearances so far. He has also scored four goals and registered four assists in five appearances during the group stage of the Champions League.

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_



2011/12 Season (24G+A)

14 Goals

10 Assists



2022/23 Season (29G+A)

16 Goals

13 Assists Lionel Messi's First 18 Games:2011/12 Season (24G+A)14 Goals10 Assists2022/23 Season (29G+A)16 Goals13 Assists Lionel Messi's First 18 Games:2011/12 Season (24G+A)⚽ 14 Goals🎯 10 Assists2022/23 Season (29G+A)⚽ 16 Goals🎯 13 Assists https://t.co/C4mchy4WRW

The 35-year-old will most likely feature in what could be his last World Cup this year. It will be interesting to see if he signs off with the trophy under his belt.

